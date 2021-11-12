Even in a loss, Justin Fields had ‘a moment’

This. This is why the reward of allowing a rookie quarterback to develop through pronounced growing pains is well worth the risk. This is why the Chicago Bears’ best approach for their future was to turn Justin Fields loose as their starter with diminished regard for how it might affect their 2021 playoff hopes.

Had Week 1 starting quarterback Andy Dalton never gotten hurt, had Bears coach Matt Nagy stuck to his original plan to keep Fields growing for much of the season in a backup role, the young quarterback would not have had Monday night.

Fields would not have had the ball late in the fourth quarter on the road with his team trailing by six points and badly needing a touchdown.

Fields wouldn’t have had a smile on his face as he took the offense onto Heinz Field for a pivotal drive on the “Monday Night Football” stage in Pittsburgh.

Fields wouldn’t have had his chance to push the Bears offense through another sluggish and sloppy start with a combination of composure and moxie.

He wouldn’t have hit Allen Robinson for 39 yards up the right sideline on the Bears’ penultimate drive. He wouldn’t have found Darnell Mooney while scrambling to his left for a 16-yard go-ahead touchdown with 1 minute, 46 seconds remaining.

Neither Fields nor the Bears offense would have enjoyed the adrenaline surge of that seven-play, 75-yard drive with the lights bright and the pressure intensifying.

Fields wouldn’t have gotten a well-deserved spike in confidence while earning additional belief from those around him.

He would not have gained the experience of testing his ability to rally his team in a do-or-die situation against a quality defense at a stadium with a raucous crowd of 60,788 fans.

Yes, the Bears lost to the Steelers 29-27 on Monday night. That’s still tough to swallow and still noteworthy on several fronts. The defense couldn’t protect a 27-26 lead in the final two minutes. Fields and the offense couldn’t get close enough for a game-winning field goal on their final possession. The team was deflated yet again when Cairo Santos’ 65-yard field-goal attempt as time expired landed in the middle of the end zone, well short of a riveting upset.

The Bears left Pittsburgh with their fourth consecutive loss and a 3-6 record that sends them into their week off ahead of only the Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions in the NFC standings.

Still, an obvious energy sprung from the loss. The Bears’ second-half offensive output — 287 yards, three scoring drives — hinted that an important breakthrough might be near if it hasn’t already begun.

This was meaningful. This experience for Justin Fields and an evolving offense felt consequential.

Defining moment

After the Steelers kicked a 52-yard field goal with 2:52 remaining to pad their lead to 26-20, the spirit within the Bears offense was undeniable. Nagy looked over to Fields and saw the rookie’s grin.

“It was like it was his time,” Nagy said. “The confidence that gives you as a coach when you see that, it was like he was almost hoping that was going to be the situation.”

Mooney felt an infectious energy spreading through the offense.

“We were just happy and smiling that it was on us,” he said. “That we had to go out there and make a play, get a touchdown and try to win the game. It was all smiles and good, positive actions.”

Through his deportment, Fields reminded everyone around him of his competitive charisma and think-big DNA.

“My mindset was just, ‘It’s time. We’re here,’ ” Fields said.

That is why the Bears’ 75-yard scoring drive and that go-ahead touchdown pass to Mooney might be so significant as it pertains to the future. It wasn’t just that the offense found a way to push the ball into the end zone on an important drive in the fourth quarter of a wild game. It’s that Fields’ certitude told everyone on his team it was going to happen before the drive began.

“You can be the guy who always gets put in that position and doesn’t show up,” Fields said. “Or you can be that guy who shows up in the big moments. That’s what my mindset was. I was just calm. And I was just focused on showing up.”

Mark it down. Nov. 8, 2021.

Monday night registered as the first time Fields has led a go-ahead scoring drive in the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter. More important, the prevailing sense is it was the first of many such landmark drives.

“Justin was ready to go,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “I didn’t think he was overeager at all. He did a good job of showing poise in the huddle and keeping everybody calm. Just saying the play call and us executing. Obviously that was a good bright spot.”

The go-ahead touchdown pass to Mooney was off script with Fields feeling pressure and having to escape the pocket to his left. But he showed zero signs of panic and kept his eyes up the field as he bought additional time.

Mooney had run a hitch to the 5-yard line. Yet when he noticed Fields scrambling, he went to his scramble-drill rules and headed into the end zone toward the left sideline.

Fields’ throw — across his body and on the move — seemed both effortless and full of trust, the latest evidence of his growing connection with Mooney.

It was also confirmation of Fields’ comfort in pressure situations and ability to deliver.

“For the offense and just our team in general,” Nagy said, “that’s a moment.”

Uh-oh

Almost no one in NFL circles expected the Bears to reach double digits in victories this season or contend for anything meaningful. So a 3-6 record, while disappointing, isn’t shocking. Still, this team needs to find ways to snatch a few winnable games when they’re there to be snatched. And Monday night marked the second consecutive week the Bears let one slip out of their grasp.

Imagine if they had been able to hold a second-half lead or rally past the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Imagine if they had found a way to steal a road upset Monday. Imagine how much excitement there might be in Chicago if the Bears were 5-4 and rolling into their off week with momentum and increasing confidence.

Instead? For the third consecutive season, they are stuck in a losing streak of at least four games and left with less jubilance as they continue pressing for needed improvements.

After the painful two-point loss, the Bears offense was left to comb through another game video was packed with missed opportunities.

How about the two failed tries inside the red zone, one at the end of the first half and another in the third quarter?

What about Fields’ lone turnover, a first-quarter interception rifled into the hands of defensive tackle Cam Hewyard?

What about a maddening three-and-out to start the game with a third-and-5 pass to Robinson that was stopped 2 yards short of the sticks due in part to an imprecise Fields throw?

What about the five offensive penalties, including an illegal formation in the first half that came immediately after a timeout that was needed to clear up alignment confusion?

What about the second-quarter drive the Bears took down to the Steelers 25, only to then backpedal 15 yards and be forced to punt?

For a team with such a thin margin for error, Fields and the offense must find ways to be sharper throughout a game, to reduce their volume of disappointment drives, to make just a few more plays and fewer mistakes.

On Fields’ pick, Heyward did what he does best, freeing his hands and getting them right into the passing lane for an athletic takeaway. Those things are going to happen. But they are costly nonetheless.

On the Bears’ promising second-quarter drive that ended with a punt, Fields was sacked for a 10-yard loss on second-and-8 when T.J. Watt didn’t bite on a play-action bootleg and engulfed Fields immediately after his fake to David Montgomery.

On the final series before halftime, a Larry Borom false start plus two missed passes into the end zone to Jimmy Graham forced the Bears to settle for a 30-yard field goal. On the first pass to Graham, cornerback Joe Haden managed to get a fingertip on a back-shoulder pass that Graham normally catches. The ball subsequently slipped out of the tight end’s grasp.

Nagy emphasized Monday that Fields threw a nice ball in that situation. Still, with Graham owning an eight-inch, 65-pound advantage on Haden in that matchup, it’s fair to wonder whether a ball with a bit more height and touch would have gotten the job done.

Little by little, the Bears have to continue to smooth out their rough edges to find the moments that ultimately help turn a loss into a win.

On the bright side

The Bears offense seemed to come to life on its first drive of the third quarter after Fields converted third-and-8 with a 17-yard, on-the-move dart to Robinson. Two snaps later, Fields fired a play-action deep shot to Marquise Goodwin up the right sideline. The throw was made with great rhythm and even better accuracy, chewing up 50 yards as Goodwin got open beyond safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and managed to secure the catch long enough before having the ball jarred loose on the sideline.

That was the Bears’ second-longest pass play of the season, trailing only a Fields-to-Mooney 64-yard shot against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Sometimes that’s all it takes. One spark to ignite the wick for a fireworks show.

Fields finished Monday night with six completions of at least 20 yards. In the previous four games combined, he had only eight such completions.

Fields’ 39-yard strike to Robinson on the Bears’ final touchdown drive came against man coverage versus Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet. Fields was well protected, showed poise in the pocket and made a beautiful schoolyard throw deep.

“I knew the ball was going to him the whole time,” Fields said. “So once I saw man (coverage), I know there are not many guys who can guard A-Rob in man.”

Perhaps Fields’ best throw of the night was his 28-yard shot up the seam to Graham on the opening play of the fourth quarter. That ball was an absolute dart with Fields standing strong in the pocket, absorbing a shot from Heyward as he threw and threading the needle between safeties Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitpatrick.

“Just so we’re real clear,” Nagy said the following day, “that’s probably a top-three throw in the NFL this season. With whom he had in his face, the way he threw it, the accuracy, the timing, that’s a special, rare throw.

“When you see those throws you get excited. You feel that.”

The Bears scored a touchdown on the next play.

For once, the Bears’ passing chart from NextGen Stats looked like it was painted by a 2020s NFL offense. Fields attempted a dozen passes of at least 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage and completed seven of those.

There was a concerted effort to push the ball down the field, and the entire offense benefited. Particularly in the second half there appeared to be more rhythm, more energy.

“Justin really settled down,” Kmet said. “He was just more confident with what he was seeing and in his throws.”

Odds and ends

Nagy acknowledged the Bears’ chances were slim and slimmer on the final play with the coach left to choose between a 65-yard field-goal attempt from Santos and a possible 47-yard Hail Mary shot from Fields. Nagy opted for the field-goal try from the kicker, who had made his previous 40 field-goal attempts. But Santos’ longest make during that streak came from 55 yards against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., in Week 6 of last season. That kick was also Santos’ career long. Only 11 kickers in history have made a field goal of at least 62 yards, including Justin Tucker, who set an NFL record earlier this season with a game-winning 66-yarder against the Lions. The longest made field goal in 21 seasons at Heinz Field is a 56-yarder from Steelers kicker Chris Boswell in Week 2 this season. So the percentages, while still incredibly low, probably favored a Hail Mary attempt for the Bears, especially with the possibility of a pass-interference penalty factored in. Nagy had hoped to get Santos a bit closer for his final attempt, calling for a quick 7-yard out pass to Goodwin on the second-to-last snap. But that effort was thwarted when T.J. Watt leaped into Fields’ passing lane and knocked the pass down. Had that ball not been knocked down, it might have been intercepted by linebacker Robert Spillane, who was breaking on the route on the play. ESPN cameras captured Nagy and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor discussing the options during that final sequence. But we would need a lip-reading expert to determine what information Tabor was relaying regarding Santos’ range. Still, why not try to punctuate Fields’ encouraging night with one last fling into the end zone? Sure, it’s a low-probability move. But that dice roll would seem to have a better chance of succeeding than a 65-yard field-goal attempt. And it’s a coaching decision Nagy has to be ready for.

The Bears will no doubt submit the 15-yard low-block penalty on James Daniels to the NFL offices for a better explanation. That flag negated a 1-yard Fields touchdown pass to Graham and was as questionable as it was costly. Fields couldn’t believe it. “I was talking to Jimmy, saying ‘Good job’ after the play,” he said. “And he said there was a flag on the play. I was devastated. Frustrated.” Replays showed Daniels attempted to cut block Watt. But Daniels was still inside the tight end box when he went for the block. Even if he wasn’t, he might not have even made contact with Watt. On a night full of debatable calls, referee Tony Corrente took four points away from the Bears with that one. “The new rule this year is there should be no contact below the waist to any player outside the tight end box,” Corrente told a pool reporter after the game. “And (Daniels) initiated low contact to a player outside the tight end box. … I have to judge that there was contact, and that’s what I judged.” That judgment, however, was poor.

Robinson had his biggest outing of the season as far as receiving yardage goes, turning six targets into four catches and 68 yards. That doesn’t include a 16-yard gain in the first quarter that was wiped away by an illegal-formation penalty. Kmet, meanwhile, made six catches for a career-high 87 yards. In 24 previous career games, Kmet never topped 50 receiving yards. On the Bears’ field-goal drive at the end of the first half, Fields found Kmet between the hashes in a soft spot in the Steelers’ zone coverage, firing a nice ball down the middle for a 21-yard pickup. Collectively, the 155 yards from Robinson and Kmet registered as their biggest output of the season by a wide margin. The previous high was 102 yards against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. Said Kmet: “As Justin and I get more acquainted and more reps with each other, I think that (connection) is going to continue to grow.”

The Bears’ 414 total yards Monday were a season high and 147 yards above the team’s average coming into the night. It marked the first time in 13 games the Bears surpassed 400 yards. That includes last season’s playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints. Monday also was just the fifth time in the last three seasons the Bears topped 400 yards.

The Bears had only 127 total yards in the first half, went 1-for-7 on third downs and failed to score a touchdown before halftime. In the 59 games of the Nagy era including the postseason, the Bears have been held without a first-half touchdown 24 times. The Bears are 6-18 under Nagy when the offense doesn’t score a touchdown before halftime. They are 25-10 when the offense does reach the end zone in the first half. Under Nagy’s watch, the offense has failed to score more than 10 first-half points 36 times.

A week after buying himself a comical roughing-the-passer penalty with an amusing flop against the 49ers, Fields could not talk Monday’s officiating crew into either a late hit or a roughing the passer call on the Steelers on consecutive plays of a fourth quarter field-goal drive. The hits — the first from Cameron Sutton and the second from Alex Highsmith — came immediately after the Bears were backed up 15 yards on the debatable Daniels penalty. After the game, Fields made a public plea to get some more love from officials in the future. “The vets, they get those calls,” he said. “I think (Bengals quarterback) Joe Burrow said something like that a few weeks ago — like once we get older and once we get to that time, we’re going to get those calls. But being a young QB you’re just not going to get those calls and you just have to face the fact.”

