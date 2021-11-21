EKU hosts E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (1-3) vs. Eastern Kentucky (4-1)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois and Eastern Kentucky both look to put winning streaks together . Eastern Illinois blew out Rockford University by 32 on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky is coming off a 77-64 win over Albany on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Michael Moreno has put up 13 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Colonels. Complementing Moreno is Devontae Blanton, who is maintaining an average of 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Kejuan Clements, who is averaging 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists.CLUTCH CLEMENTS: Clements has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over the last three games. He's also converted 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky has 39 assists on 80 field goals (48.8 percent) over its past three games while Eastern Illinois has assists on 41 of 71 field goals (57.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky as a collective unit has made 12.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0