Eastern Illinois visits Austin Peay after Charles' 27-point performance

Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-20, 3-9 OVC) at Austin Peay Governors (9-14, 5-8 OVC)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -12.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays the Austin Peay Governors after Kashawn Charles scored 27 points in Eastern Illinois' 82-70 win against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Governors have gone 5-4 at home. Austin Peay is 6-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 3-9 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks seventh in the OVC shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

The Governors and Panthers meet Monday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Governors. Tariq Silver is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Kejuan Clements is averaging 8.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Panthers. Paul Bizimana is averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 23.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0