Eastern Illinois hosts Tennessee State on home losing streak

Tennessee State Tigers (9-12, 4-5 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-17, 1-6 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Tennessee State looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Panthers are 2-6 on their home court. Eastern Illinois allows 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-5 in OVC play. Tennessee State has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kashawn Charles is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Panthers. CJ Lane is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Carlos Marshall Jr. is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 53.5 points, 23.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

