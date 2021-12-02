E. Illinois goes up against North Park

 Skip to main content
Benching cornerback Kindle Vildor did not necessarily mean he's done being considered a starter and that Artie Burns is first team for the duration, according to Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

North Park vs. Eastern Illinois (1-7)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Illinois Panthers will be taking on the Vikings of Division III North Park. Eastern Illinois lost 55-45 at Northern Illinois in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kejuan Clements has averaged 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the charge for the Panthers. Rodolfo Rufino Bolis is also a primary contributor, with 6.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

CLUTCH CLEMENTS: Through eight games, the Panthers' Kejuan Clements has connected on 20 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois went 3-4 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Panthers put up 72.6 points per contest across those seven games.

