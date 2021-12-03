Dayton puts streak on line vs N. Illinois

Northern Illinois (2-5) vs. Dayton (5-3)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it takes on Northern Illinois. Northern Illinois beat Eastern Illinois by 10 in its last outing. Dayton is coming off a 93-54 win over Alabama State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The Huskies are led by Trendon Hankerson and Keshawn Williams. Hankerson is averaging 11.7 points and two steals while Williams is putting up 12.6 points per contest. The Flyers have been anchored by Toumani Camara and Malachi Smith. Camara has averaged 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while Smith has put up 9.3 points, four rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

KEY FACILITATOR: Kaleb Thornton has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Northern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 12 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Northern Illinois has lost its last three road games, scoring 50.7 points, while allowing 73 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flyers. Dayton has an assist on 45 of 85 field goals (52.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Northern Illinois has assists on 35 of 65 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.8 percent. The Flyers have averaged 10.1 offensive boards per game and 11.3 per game over their last three games.

