Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom and Nico Hoerner are among the players getting in work at the MLBPA facility in Arizona

For a few hours Monday morning, there was a hint of normalcy.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom and shortstop Nico Hoerner took batting practice before spending 20 minutes fielding ground balls, at one point turning double plays when Hoerner moved to second base to get reps. Wisdom then shifted to the outfield to work on fly balls while Hoerner took photos with a couple of fans and signed baseballs for kids.

The sequence felt like a typical spring training workout day.

But rather than getting in their work at the Cubs facility in Mesa, Wisdom and Hoerner were 30 minutes southeast at Bell Bank Park, a 320-acre sports complex amid a mountainous backdrop, where the teammates were among about 30 players working out at the fully staffed, state-of-the-art facility set up by the MLB Players Association.

The site has everything players need to prepare for the season during the lockout, from weights and exercise equipment to four baseball fields featuring batting cages and bullpen mounds.

Bell Bank Park is available for players on 40-man rosters. Wisdom, Hoerner, outfielder Ian Happ and right-hander Kyle Hendricks are among a handful of Cubs who have taken advantage of the facility, which is available to players on weekdays.

Hoerner, who has been training in Arizona for about three weeks, estimated he has come to Bell Bank Park three or four times over the past week since the MLBPA operation began.

“It’s just such a luxury, honestly,” Hoerner told the Tribune on Monday. “It’s fine driving spot to spot and there are things in Arizona, but having a gym like that — that’s one of the nicest gyms I have ever been in.

“Doing stuff on the field, full BP as well as just being around other big-league players, you work out all offseason by yourself, so you want to play catch and get on the field and be around other guys. It’s obviously not the same, but the PA has done absolutely everything they can for us.”

Wisdom made the trip to Arizona on Sunday from his offseason home in Washington and participated in his first workout at the complex Monday. He called the accommodations top-notch and looks forward to taking advantage of the resources.

“It’s nice to see a familiar face and be on the same side of the diamond (with Hoerner),” Wisdom told the Tribune. “Honestly, it’s just nice to be out here with guys from other teams, guys who you wouldn’t necessarily get to talk to and get to know them. It kind of grows the game in that sense.”

Whenever the season eventually starts, the Cubs will be counting on Wisdom and Hoerner as potential difference-makers in the lineup. Both experienced plenty of highs and lows in 2021.

Injuries to his forearm, hamstring and oblique limited Hoerner, 24, to 44 games and 170 plate appearances. The former first-round pick was a spark plug when he was healthy, hitting .302 with a .382 on-base percentage.

Hoerner is preparing to be the Cubs’ everyday shortstop, and if that comes to fruition, “I feel very ready for it.” The Cubs indicated he should be ready to play elsewhere, too, notably center field or second base if Nick Madrigal isn’t in the lineup.

Hoerner has put in defensive work at all three positions during the offseason and is making sure to manage his workload.

“Playing short and second are obviously very different, so a little more attention to the throwing program and arm care this offseason in general,” Hoerner said. “You can’t shag three groups of BP in center and then take a bunch of grounders and expect to feel good, so being aware of that as well.”

Defensive flexibility won’t matter, however, if soft-tissue ailments continue to thwart Hoerner’s ability to stay on the field. He believes he is in a strong place physically after getting fully healthy in the fall. Over the last few months, he focused on creating better mobility through his core and hips while keeping up hamstring strength and maintenance.

“One of the big takeaways is whatever it was that helped me get back from those injuries, just never losing sight of those,” Hoerner said. “That’s something that sticks with me forever and it’s part of the daily routine regardless if I feel good or bad. That’s been a piece of advice that really stuck with me from a lot of people.”

The day-to-day grind of the season never allowed Wisdom to fully appreciate his accomplishments in the moment. His first full big-league season culminated in finishing fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting after he broke Kris Bryant’s Cubs rookie record with 28 home runs.

Finally having time to reflect in the offseason, Wisdom expressed gratitude and appreciation for his support system.

“Just grateful for everyone that’s helped me on my path to get to where I was and grateful for the people that didn’t help me because that’s part of life, you’ve got to learn,” Wisdom said. “That’s kind of how I define success, too, is if you can take a step back and be grateful for the things you have and the things you can see and be a part of, that’s success.”

The ball from the record-setting home run Wisdom hit in Milwaukee sits in a case in his house, serving as a frequent reminder of last year’s success. He’s still getting used to the attention baseball brings.

“It’s such a weird dynamic because I go home and I’m just Dad and I’m a husband — I hate talking about myself, so it’s awkward,” Wisdom said, laughing. “When it comes up and I just kind of brush it under the rug, people are like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to embrace that. That happened, be excited about it because not a lot of guys get to do that.’ So I try to embrace it.”

For Wisdom to be the power producer the Cubs need in the middle of the lineup, the extremes between the peaks and valleys of his performance must be less severe. He acknowledged that and pointed to two offseason adjustments he hopes fixes those issues: his mental approach and a small mechanical tweak.

On the mental side, Wisdom wants to stick to what he does well without relying on that to a fault while not being so stubborn. He views last year as a good learning experience in understanding how to attack pitchers.

“Am I going to go to his strength when that could be my weakness? And so now I’m susceptible,” Wisdom said. “I felt like I did that quite a bit, like, ‘Oh, this guy’s going to do this, so I’m going to chase’ — I’m not chasing the pitch, but I’m chasing what I think he’s going to do. I‘m going to go after that instead of holding my cards close to my chest and playing my game.”

The lockout has put Cubs hitters in an unenviable position after the team hired new hitting coach Greg Brown and assistant hitting coach Johnny Washington. Hitters had roughly a month to connect with Brown before the lockout ended communication. Meanwhile, Washington wasn’t officially hired until after the lockout began. This creates challenges when trying to make a mechanical adjustment like Wisdom’s.

Wisdom described his tweak as a timing issue that also involves his back elbow, which can get wrapped up behind him and force him to make a quicker decision than he wants. He used video and mirror work to break down his swing to see how his body looks and feels at different points of the motion.

Although video helps, it can cripple a hitter too. Breaking down his elbow placement in slow motion helps identify the problem, but then he has to figure out how to apply changes in real time.

Wisdom texted and video-chatted frequently with Brown before the lockout. They were on a Zoom call late the night before it went into effect, forcing communication to be cut off.

“It’s tough when I was trying to fix something,” Wisdom said, “and all of a sudden I can’t have contact with the people that I’m working with to be successful in season.”

