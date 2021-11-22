Cubs need to find more Frank Schwindels if they don’t make notable offseason signings

Count Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst among those who took notice of Frank Schwindel’s scorching final two months of the 2021 season.

Of course, Forst already had seen a glimpse of that from Schwindel. After all, Schwindel had a chance to star for the Chicago Cubs only after the trade deadline, thanks to a waiver claim and finally getting extended playing time in the majors.

Schwindel’s breakout performance earned the 29-year-old first baseman two third-place National League Rookie of the Year votes when the award was announced Monday, tying him for sixth behind teammate Patrick Wisdom (fourth). The A’s, facing a roster crunch and needing a 40-man spot in mid-July as they contended for the postseason, designated Schwindel for assignment. The Cubs claimed Schwindel off waivers on July 18, and he went on to post a .342/.389/.613 line with a 165 OPS+ in 56 games after he was promoted July 30.

“At this point, my only regret is that we didn’t hold on to him,” Forst, with a smile, told the Tribune last week at the GM meetings. “I don’t think anybody in our group that was involved in signing him and watching in the first few months had any doubt he was capable of doing what he did.

“I actually told my guys, I said great signing by you, terrible decision by me to designate him.”

Schwindel notably homered in his first plate appearance with the A’s on June 30, helping them beat the Texas Rangers as they moved 14 games over .500. The A’s signed Schwindel in November 2020, largely because of his track record for hard contact in the minor leagues. Forst said a lot of time is spent looking at exit velocity and the consistency of contact versus the results. The A’s believed that if Schwindel was given the opportunity for regular at-bats, particularly at Triple-A Las Vegas in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, he would be productive.

Fortunately for the Cubs, Schwindel’s time in the majors with the A’s lasted only eight games.

“I mean, you’re so happy for him, you know how much work went in over the course of a number of years to get there, and it also sort of reminds us that guys come from everywhere,” Forst said. “There’s no one path to the big leagues or to success. And he’s such a likable guy, just super happy for him.”

Teams in markets such as the A’s, in particular, need to find under-the-radar players to supplement the big-league roster and hope that some players they develop either from within the organization and find elsewhere become key pieces. Once the Cubs became sellers at the trade deadline, they could claim a guy like Schwindel or give Rafael Ortega and Patrick Wisdom extended looks. It’s not a position the Cubs typically found themselves in the previous six years, but a roster teardown puts everything on the table when a team isn’t in the postseason hunt.

“Anytime we’re in a position to compete, we have to do everything we can to to grab that,” Forst said. “And not that we don’t keep an eye on the future, but ultimately, the decisions are about the current team.”

The unexpected emergence of Schwindel, Wisdom and Ortega allow the Cubs to allocate financial resources to other areas of the roster this offseason, regardless of the level of spending. It’s still unclear exactly what role each will play in 2022, but at the very least they represent platoon options at their respective positions. Given their ages, it’s likely a small window for the Cubs to be able to count on them for meaningful production. And expecting them all to replicate the highs of their 2021 performances isn’t realistic either.

Schwindel, though, possesses two valuable offensive attributes: his contact-hitting ability and minimal whiffs, striking out only 36 times in 56 games (239 plate appearances). The Cubs, like the A’s, saw metrics at the minor-league level that made them believe he could be a successful big-league hitter. The Cubs’ retooling approach to the major-league roster, and in many ways an organizational reset, provide leeway in how they build the 2022 roster and the possibility of unlocking another Schwindel. The Cubs don’t feature many players who should be considered locks for the lineup or rotation, and that can be an advantage when wanting to get a look at a player.

Sometimes all it takes is something to click. Before signing with the A’s last offseason, Schwindel spent four months in the Detroit Tigers organization in 2019 on a minor-league contract after his release from the Kansas City Royals, who drafted him in the 18th round in 2013. When Tigers GM Al Avila worked in scouting, he prioritized finding players who underachieved, especially if it was due to injuries limiting playing time and development. Advanced technology and data in the minors also has helped discover gems.

“One time that was part of my job to find those guys and sign them to minor-league deals and see if they pan out and if they get better, and all of a sudden they can help you at the major-league level,” Avila said to the Tribune. “Every year all 30 clubs are trying to find those guys.

“Sometimes a scout will see a player and says, ‘You know, I can change that kid and if I tweaked this, he’s going to improve to this.’ ... The analysts that are breaking down video and the numbers, they can see some underlying things. So there’s a lot of ways to attack it.”

It’s always a balancing act between competing for the postseason — and what that entails from a competitive standpoint — to providing a real opportunity to a player who hasn’t gotten that shot recently, if ever, at the big-league level. The National League Central is positioned to be a winnable division next year. If the Cubs don’t wade into the higher end of available free agents, they will need to make shrewd ancillary acquisitions to bolster a 91-loss roster.

