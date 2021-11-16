Cubs hire Moskos as assistant pitching coach

The Chicago Cubs pitching infrastructure has its assistant pitching coach in place.

The Cubs announced Monday they hired Daniel Moskos for the position. He joins a big-league staff that features pitching coach Tommy Hottovy and bullpen coach Chris Young.

The Cubs parted ways after the season with associate pitching, catching and strategy coach Mike Borzello, who had been with the organization 10 years.

Moskos, 35, spent the last two seasons in the New York Yankees organization as a minor-league pitching coach, most recently with Double-A Somerset. He was the pitching coach for Class A Charleston in 2020 after working for training program Driveline Baseball.

Moskos posted a statement on Twitter that acknowledged those who helped him along the way: “To all the former players, coaches, personnel that have had an impact on my life and my career, I truly mean it when I say I can’t thank you enough. All of you helped shape the coach that I have become. I will be forever grateful to each and every one of you.”

The Pittsburgh Pirates drafted the left-handed Moskos with the No. 4 pick in the 2007 draft. He appeared in 31 games with a 2.96 ERA for the Pirates in 2011, his lone big-league season.

Moskos also spent time in the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres organizations and pitched in the Mexican League in 2018, his last year of professional baseball.

