Cubs have continuity in their minor-league staffing

While Major League Baseball remains in limbo as the owners’ lockout threatens an on-time start to spring training, the Chicago Cubs have their minor-league staffing in place.

Marty Pevey (Triple-A Iowa) and Buddy Bailey (Low-A Myrtle Beach) return as the managers for those affiliates, while Michael Ryan takes over at Double-A Tennessee after managing High-A South Bend last year.

Lance Rymel, in his seventh season in the organization, will manage South Bend after a one-year stint at the helm of the Rookie League Mesa Cubs in 2021. Edgar Pérez joins the organization as manager of the Rookie League team.

Pérez spent more than 25 years in scouting and coaching, the last 15 with the Boston Red Sox (2007-21). He most recently served as their Puerto Rico area scout and player personnel international crosschecker.

The Cubs will have continuity among their minor-league coordinator positions with hitting coordinator Dustin Kelly (second season), coordinator of pitching development Casey Jacobson (third season), coordinator of pitching performance James Ogden (third season), catching coordinator and assistant field coordinator Mark Johnson (fourth season in role) and outfield and baserunning coordinator Doug Dascenzo (eighth season).

The Cubs hired Ryan Serena as their minor-league infield coordinator. Serena owns Rogue Baseball Performance in Englewood, Colo. A former shortstop, he played at Lamar (Colo.) Community College and Colorado Christian University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0