Cubs add OF Nelson Velázquez

Nelson Velázquez’s Arizona Fall League performance left no doubt about whether the outfielder would need to be protected from the Rule 5 draft.

Ahead of Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline, the Chicago Cubs added Velázquez and right-hander Ethan Roberts to their 40-man roster, officially preventing them from being selected in the Rule 5 draft. The Cubs have 37 players on the 40-man following the moves.

Velázquez’s stellar numbers in the AFL come after he put together a solid season between High-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee. Velázquez, 22, led Cubs minor-leaguers in 2021 with 73 RBIs, 45 extra-base hits and 191 total bases and ranked second in home runs and hits. A fifth-round pick in 2017, his numbers with Tennessee — .290/.358/.581 in 34 games — carried over to Arizona in a league featuring some of the top prospects in baseball. Velázquez was named to the AFL Fall Stars Game and leads the league in home runs, hits, extra-base hits, total bases and runs scored.

Roberts, 24, recorded four saves and a 3.00 ERA in 39 relief appearances (54 innings) between Double A and Triple-A Iowa this year. Roberts, drafted in the fourth round in 2018, struck out 32.6% of batters faced while posting a 7.7 BB%. He held opponents to a .179 batting average, .258 on-base percentage and .528 OPS. Roberts at one point in the summer threw 15⅔ scoreless innings between Tennessee and Iowa.

Left-hander Brendon Little, a former first-round pick, infielder Andy Weber and right-handers Riley Thompson and Brandon Hughes are among the notable Rule 5-eligible players the Cubs chose not to protect. Little is dealing with a stress reaction in his left elbow and is shut down for six weeks, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said last week. Little appeared in only one AFL game before the injury.

The Rule 5 draft typically is held on the last day of Major League Baseball’s winter meeting in early December, though a lockout is drawing closer withthe current collective bargaining agreement set to expire Dec. 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0