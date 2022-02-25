Crow-Armstrong, in his return from shoulder surgery, is poised to show why he was coveted in the Javier Báez trade

In the months after Pete Crow-Armstrong underwent surgery for the most serious injury of his young career, the 19-year-old outfielder spent a lot of time in front of the mirror.

A torn right labrum in his non-throwing shoulder just six games into his first professional baseball season ended Crow-Armstrong’s year in early May. To try to keep himself baseball-ready, Crow-Armstrong would use a mirror, sometimes with a bat in hand, and work through his swing. He finally received medical clearance in November to start hitting.

“It was a weird thing for me not being able to hit for so long so coming back was odd, but it didn’t feel like it took too much time to feel like myself again,” Crow-Armstrong told the Tribune on Thursday. “Every hitter’s constantly battling little things here and there.”

Crow-Armstrong said his right shoulder physically feels 100% and that it didn’t take long to feel like himself again in the batter’s box.

“I knew that the rehab process would be hard, but I knew that there were plenty of people that had gone through it before me and taking a look back on my injury, it was the best-case scenario,” Crow-Armstrong said. “It was all about taking a step back and finding that perspective.”

The injury would have been challenging enough during a debut season. Add in being traded for two-time All-Star and World Series champion Javier Báez, and Crow-Armstrong won’t forget a memorable 2021 anytime soon.

“Not that you need that affirmation, but it feels good to know you’re ‘worthy,’ ” Crow-Armstrong said. “That’s a player I’ve watched for years now, and it definitely also made me take a step back and find some perspective.”

Crow-Armstrong spent two days packing up his stuff after the July trade before reporting to the Cubs’ complex in Arizona to continue the rehab process. The New York Mets’ 2019 first-round pick boasts stellar defense that has talent evaluators inside and outside the Cubs organization raving about his ability in center field.

Defense has always been a strength for Crow-Armstrong. He recalls at a young age being told by coaches to play in the outfield, and he immediately took to it. Defense remains a daily focus.

“I think that’s lost a lot, that actual caring about what you’re doing out there, taking pride in playing defense,” Crow-Armstrong said. “It’s such an offensive game, and I’ve always believed, for myself at least, if I’m struggling up at the plate, I’m always going to have that defense.

“I have the most fun in the outfield — that’s where I belong.”

Crow-Armstrong, rated the Cubs’ No. 4 prospect by Baseball America, projects as a contact hitter who could hit for more pop.

“He is as strong as he’s ever been right now,” vice president of player development Jared Banner said. “Not playing last year, he was able to focus on building his body in some different ways.”

A disciplined approach is part of what makes Crow-Armstrong a consistent hitter and highly rated prospect. His understanding of the strike zone gives him something to fall back on when his swing feels off. It’s a mature perspective for a player with just 32 career plate appearances in pro ball.

“It’s so easy to trust your eyes, and I think a lot of guys, they’ve got great recognition and stuff, but sometimes we can’t trust our eyes and we can’t match them up with our hands,” Crow-Armstrong said. “Approach is funny because some guys have the most simple approach and some guys have a very deep approach.”

After spending months at the complex working back from his injury, Crow-Armstrong expressed excitement about more minor-league players and coaches reporting to the facility for camp. If he needs an icebreaker with his new teammates, Crow-Armstrong has a great tidbit: His mother, actress Ashley Crow, played the main character’s mom in the 1994 baseball movie “Little Big League.” He’s not sure how many within the Cubs organization know of his mom’s role, but “a lot of my friends though the baseball world, man, they like to let me know that they know that movie.”

Crow-Armstrong’s father, Matthew Armstrong, is an actor too. He’s appreciative of his parents’ experience in the industry and the similarities between the two careers.

“I’m lucky my parents did that job because it wasn’t anything ever overwhelming, they were never getting bombarded in grocery stores, but it felt like they made sure that they wanted me to know there was no pressure on me at all whatsoever, ever,” Crow-Armstrong said. “They know how hard this kind of business is where you’re always in the public eye.

“If I felt pressure to play this game, I think I’d be in a much different position.”

