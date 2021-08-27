Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras appears headed for a rehab assignment before he comes off the injured list.

Earlier in the week, manager David Ross said he hoped Contreras (right knee sprain) would be able to return for the weekend series against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, where he could be used as a designated hitter until ready to return behind the plate. But after indicating Wednesday that Contreras might want a few at-bats in games before being activated from the IL, Ross reiterated as much before Friday’s series opener. Contreras has missed 14 games because of the injury.

“Running through a full day of stuff (Friday), I think he’s about ready probably get off (the IL),” Ross said. “He wants a couple of at-bats, so probably get off on a rehab (assignment), see how that goes and we’ll play it day to day but hopefully soon.”

The Cubs bench played down a man Friday night because of a pregame injury. Second baseman David Bote suffered a right ankle sprain during batting practice after stepping on a baseball that blended into the white part of the spray-painted Guaranteed Rate name on the grass along the third-base line.

Bote bent over and then went to the ground after the freak injury, pointing to his lower left leg. A trainer looked at him on the field before accompanying Bote into the visitors clubhouse. Ian Happ replaced him in the lineup, batting fifth against Sox starter Dallas Keuchel. Matt Duffy shifted to second base, and Patrick Wisdom moved to third while Happ slotted into left field.

Right-hander Adbert Alzolay could soon be joining Contreras in returning from an injury. Alzolay (left hamstring strain) came out of Wednesday’s rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa healthy and is expected to throw a bullpen Saturday. The Cubs will formulate a plan of when he could return after they see how he feels during and after his bullpen session. They could insert him into the rotation after their weekend series against the Sox.

Ross did not have any further updates on Nico Hoerner (right oblique strain).

“He’s still progressing a little bit slowly, making sure everything’s fine,” Ross said.

