Conn: Passing fantasy sports on to the next generation

Justin Conn Sports Editor Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Justin Conn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Before the internet, fantasy sports seemed like something that someone who had a lot more time on their hands than I did could do.

It sounded like fun, but I couldn’t (and still can’t) imagine keeping track, via box scores, every player on a fantasy roster in even an eight-team league.

The internet made its debut during my years in college at Western Illinois in Macomb. When I first explored it in the WIU computer lab, it was intriguing, but took so long to load up each page, hardly worth the time.

But by my senior year, there were some computers in Simpkins Hall that worked pretty fast. I set up my first Yahoo email account during my final WIU semester in 1998 — it’s an account I still use.

And, on the same day I set up that account, I joined my first online fantasy league.

The early days of online fantasy sports were tough — I didn’t have home access to the internet until 2001. Even in my early days as a newspaper reporter at the Macomb Journal, the internet was restricted to one computer in the office.

Access to that computer was supposed to be work-related-only, of course, but sports staff always worked nights, and we were mostly the only ones in there at that point, so I could check/update my team on a nightly basis.

That access led me to start my first real fantasy league — it was a fantasy baseball league with nine friends, and I was immediately obsessed. I talked so much about this league that my dad, who had no interest in playing, followed it like it was some new pro sports league that had been created.

I was in the top three and fighting for the No. 1 spot when I took a new job at the Jacksonville Journal-Courier in 2000. A year into my days at the JJC, every computer in the newsroom had the internet. But that first year, there was one computer with the internet, and it didn’t even belong to the newsroom.

During that brutal year, I’d wait out the pagination person who sat at that computer until he went home, then sneak on and update my team.

I’ve played in many online fantasy leagues through the years, winning some and losing most, but always enjoying it.

But then there were the times I was commissioner and had to cough up my own money to the winners because some league members didn’t pay, which began souring me. I think many others had the same experience, which made it tougher to find leagues in general. By the time my son was old enough to start following sports, I still played in a fantasy NBA league every year, but had otherwise faded away from it.

When Sully was 10, I signed us up for a free fantasy football league run by Decatur radio personality Aric Lee. In a room full of adults and experienced fantasy players, Sully held his own and was immediately hooked.

One thing Sully quickly discovered was that none of his friends were into it. I felt a personal responsibility to give my son this experience, so before the 2021 NFL season I decided to start a league — it would also give me an excuse to connect with some friends.

The league turned out to be a lot of fun — everyone paid and stuck with the league all season, which as anyone who runs fantasy leagues knows, is a minor miracle.

And, the whole crew returned this year (another minor miracle). We run our draft online, but close to half of our 12-member league, which includes media members, teachers, sheriff’s officers and more, turned out for a draft party at league member Kevin Hale’s house, where he and his wife Ranee had an array of delicious draft treats and great company.

Sully, now 14, likes for everyone to know his opinion on every pick. He reminds me of someone I knew when I was 14 … only smarter and even more confident. I told him on the car ride home after the draft that not everyone wants to hear his reasons why their last pick was bad, but he shot back at me that they could do the same to him and he wouldn’t care.

Sigh …

As anyone knows, the draft is usually the most fun part of the league. Sully, Kevin and I — along with some of the other league members, occasionally — did dozens of “mock” drafts online leading up to the draft. But where you really win the league is grazing the waiver wire for injury fill-ins and up-and-coming players to replace your own injured/ineffective players.

It’s that grind that drives most people out — especially if they get off to slow starts, or one of their stars gets injured. In my experience, fantasy football is a cruel and unforgiving game — not for the faint of heart. Your guys are going to get hurt, or seemingly age out of the league overnight.

Personally, I prefer fantasy baseball. There’s more room for riding out slumps, and while injuries are still common — especially pitchers — there are more roster spots to help make up for it.

But even Sully’s dedication is tested by fantasy baseball. It’s truly a daily chore, no matter what would-be commissioners will try to tell you … sorry to the guys who decided to join the league I created this year, only to find they were playing with crazy people like me and Kevin.

One thing I have learned over the years: No one, except maybe your dad, cares about your fantasy team. So, don’t worry, you won’t be reading any updates about mine. But for the next few months, it’ll be the bulk of the conversations between Sully and I — lamenting who we left on the bench, laughing at Kevin’s trade offers, predicting who will win the league … I can’t wait.