Conference play starts for E. Illinois, Morehead St.

Eastern Illinois (2-11, 0-0) vs. Morehead State (8-5, 0-0)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois and Morehead State meet in the first OVC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Eastern Illinois finished with six wins and 14 losses, while Morehead State won 17 games and lost three.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Johni Broome has averaged a double-double (15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks) to lead the charge for the Eagles. Skyelar Potter is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Panthers are led by Rodolfo Rufino Bolis, who is averaging 6.9 points and 4.8 rebounds.

ROBUST RODOLFO: Rufino Bolis has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 11 over the last five games. He's also made 51.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 62: Eastern Illinois is 0-11 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Morehead State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points. The Eagles have allowed 61.7 points per game over their last three.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Morehead State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Eagles are 3-5 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State has made 9.2 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among OVC teams. The Eagles have averaged 10.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0