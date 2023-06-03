Death is part of life. We learn it early on and grow to accept it. But the randomness of death? That is more difficult to understand.

So the reminders keep coming. They smack us between the eyes, hard enough to leak tears. They make hearts ache and knees tremble.

The most recent came last Saturday. Tucker Tollerton, a senior center fielder and No. 2 hitter, helped Quincy Notre Dame High School’s baseball team win a sectional championship. Hours later, he died in a single-vehicle accident near Hannibal, Mo.

His teammates, still in mourning, beat Central Catholic on Monday to advance to the Class 2A State Tournament. They played in honor of “Tuck,” by all accounts a spirited player and leader. He made noise with his play and liked his music loud.

The reminder came too soon. That’s how this works.

It was just March that Prairie Central star athletes and close friends Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr died in a sledding accident in Colorado.

Their deaths rocked their families, friends, the Prairie Central communities and all of us in Central Illinois. Bazzell and Fehr represented everything that is right about being a student-athlete. They made their parents proud time and again.

How do you recover from that? How do you move on?

The hard truth is you don’t, at least not fully. But here’s something that may help.

It has been nearly three years since our nephew’s 3-year-old son, Jett Brown, died in a tragic accident in Carthage, Illinois. Wearing an Anthony Rizzo T-shirt and a Cubs hat on backward, young Jett attended his first T-ball practice the morning of June 27, 2020. He died that afternoon.

What has happened since that devastating day has been remarkable.

His parents, Raigan and Ben Brown, the strongest people you’ll meet, have kept Jett’s memory alive and, at the same time, managed to move forward.

They have added a daughter, Baylor, since Jett’s death and another child is on the way. Their oldest daughter, Hattie, is a happy, healthy and active 8-year-old.

Jett remains in their hearts and minds, his place secure. His name lives on as well. Thanks to his parents, extended family, supportive friends and a community that has embraced those he loved, Jett Brown will be known for generations in his hometown.

A campaign to build a field in Carthage for youth baseball and softball — Jett Brown Field — led to generous donations of money, materials and labor.

Monday, the field will be dedicated by the Carthage Park District. Immediately following the 6 p.m. dedication, there will be a youth softball game between Carthage and Hamilton. Playing for Carthage will be Hattie Brown.

Jett will smile down on that. He loved his sister, followed her around. Now, she’ll run the bases on a field bearing his name. Expect a lot of full hearts and moist eyes.

Young players will hit line drives, slide into bases and make diving catches there for years to come. A tragic loss has become a triumph in opportunity. That won’t bring Jett back, but it helps.

So does a scholarship program in his name at Carthage-based Illini West High School. The third annual Jett Brown Memorial Golf Outing is June 24 at the Carthage Golf Course. Money raised goes to the scholarship program, and so far, $9,000 in scholarships has been awarded to Illini West students.

Raigan and Ben Brown’s efforts to attach their son’s name to worthy causes, to make a difference for those who follow, is reminiscent of the work by Jim and Kelly Collins to honor their son Michael, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2014 at age 21.

The Collinses have raised money and awareness in memory of Michael, a former Normal West and Heartland College baseball player who was an Illinois State senior when he died. He was destined for a career in exercise science, his major, and coaching.

The randomness of death makes you ask, “Why?” The reminders leave you wondering, “Why again?”

A keyboard is not a pulpit and sportswriters are not clergy (far from it). Allow me to preach anyway.

Celebrate every sunrise. Be quick to say, “I love you.” Laugh every day.

And never need reminding.

