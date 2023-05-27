Kindred: Seniors fuel Heyworth baseball’s historic ‘moments’

Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The term “senior moment” has multiple meanings. The most common applies to those of us who grew up with black-and-white television and eight-track tapes.

Examples include wandering around a parking lot for 15 minutes — OK, longer — in search of your SUV. Or clearing snow from your mother-in-law’s car and, nearly finished, realizing her Toyota is parked one spot over. Or hurrying into a newspaper building, hearing a car running and discovering it is yours.

Enough about me.

Heyworth High School’s baseball team has had different and more productive senior moments, none involving memory lapses or lost vehicles. The Hornets have benefitted from the actions and words of seniors Landon Nettleton, Jacob Shoemaker and Chase Walters while making school history.

Heyworth won its first-ever regional baseball title last week at Lexington, a moment fueled by seniors. The Hornets added a 4-3, nine-inning win Wednesday over Annawan-Wethersfield in the sectional semifinals.

“The seniors we had last year did a phenomenal job and the seniors we have this year have done a phenomenal job,” said second-year head coach Andy Turner. “I think that signifies the richness of wanting to do well. It comes through in your seniors because if the seniors don’t care, it makes it really difficult.

“We had a group of seniors last year who genuinely got better every day and we have seniors now who have bought into, ‘Hey, we have to do it this way. If we do it this way, we’re going to be successful.’ When you see seniors get better from the beginning of the year to the end of the year, they have a rich interest in doing well. That’s not a common thing with all senior classes.”

Turner, the former Normal Community athletic director, knows what championship pedigree looks like. In four years as head coach at Normal West, the Wildcats won two regionals. His three years as Normal Community’s coach included two regional titles and a 2004 Elite Eight berth.

Those teams had impressive records. Heyworth was 17-20 heading into Saturday’s Class 1A sectional championship game at Illinois Wesleyan’s Jack Horenberger Field.

That mark qualifies as pedestrian unless you walk in the Hornets’ shoes. A team’s record is tied to outcomes and that’s not been Heyworth’s focus.

“I’ve told the kids all year, ‘I don’t want to get into outcomes. If you’re evaluating us on outcomes and the score at the end of the games, this is not going to work,’” Turner said. “They’ve not done that. They have been able to break games down and say, ‘OK, this is a part of the game and this is what we have to do.’ We’ve built on that.

“The evaluation we do at the end of games is, ‘Are they controllable things or are they not controllable?’ When you’re playing some of the teams we’ve played, some things are a little bit out of our control because they are bigger, faster, stronger, quicker than us. But, you know, we get into battles where we can use our scheme of things and they play hard. I’m so proud of how hard they’ve played. They spend it.”

Heyworth’s strength of schedule ranked highest in its sub-sectional. Among the nonconference opponents were Clinton, Central Catholic, Mahomet-Seymour, Pontiac, Lincoln and Olympia.

The Hornets were 2-4 in those games, but their coach said, “We played the right teams.” There were lumps, but also lessons.

“Figuring out how to win games is a little bit of an art,” Turner said. “The kids have stuck to the plan. We’ve evaluated ourselves on a daily basis … are we getting better or are we not? The kids have been able to do that.

“They’re good at evaluating themselves and they’ve come up with some good answers. They take pride in that, too. When they find little ways to get better, they don’t forget that. They keep going.”

The progress for a program that was in “complete rebuild mode” (Turner’s words) began last year during a 12-18 season. Among the seniors was Dylan Esposito, who found saying goodbye to the program difficult.

This year he is Turner’s only paid assistant coach, a testament to the foundation being built.

“He’s just awesome. He’s there every day getting after it and he’s a great leader,” Turner said.

“I have a passion for baseball and I love seeing kids grow with that. I think you have to figure out, ‘What can you do or how do you show them how to do something better than they’ve ever done it?’ At the same time, you have to build some chemistry and the camaraderie of a team and the value of being part of your school and your community. It’s a heck of a balance.”

Striking it can clear a path to history.

It beats clearing snow from the wrong car.