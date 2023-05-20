Madison Tattini loves animals, a passion acquired from her mother. Trisha Tattini heads up Crooked Creek Wildlife, a nonprofit rehabilitation center in Lexington for orphaned and injured animals.

“She has a bunch of raccoons right now,” her daughter said. “We’ve had deer, opossums … we had a fox. Here in Utah, I have my own rescue dog and two little rescue kitties.”

Madison’s affinity for animals led her to major in biology/pre-vet at the University of Utah, where she received her bachelor’s degree May 4. Her plan is to attend veterinary school and care for animals for a living.

But first, there is tennis. It is Tattini’s other love and how we know her best here in Central Illinois. A 2018 Central Catholic High School graduate, she won the Class 1A state singles championship in 2016.

After experiencing highs and lows in five years at Utah — at one point enduring elbow surgery and a difficult recovery — Tattini is not ready to leave tennis behind.

Instead, she is starting anew with Utah teammate and Evanston native Anastasia Goncharova. They are heading to Florida in August to begin training for what they hope will be a professional career in doubles.

“I want there to be a specific end to my tennis career,” Tattini said. “If I try to play pro and I fail, then I know I tried everything I could and that’s OK. But I don’t want there to be any what ifs. ‘What if I could have done this? What if I could have gone pro?’

“It can’t hurt to try, and physically this is the only time I could be able to do it. I can go to school at any age, but I can’t play tennis at any age unfortunately. Now is the time to try it.”

Tattini, 22, won a combined 126 matches in singles and doubles at Utah. She was an ITA Scholar-Athlete each year, an Academic All-District choice this spring and an honorable mention all-Pac-12 Conference selection this season.

She made a splash her first year, earning ITA Mountain Region Freshman of the Year honors. An outstanding start to her sophomore season was halted by the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020. Elbow surgery followed and the recovery hampered her as a junior.

“The process (from the injury) was a lot longer than originally anticipated,” Tattini said. “But I think it’s helped me come back stronger and grow mentally and physically from it. I wouldn’t trade the process for anything, but it definitely was a tough thing.

“It’s taught me that not everything goes as planned and it’s how you handle the tough parts and the bumps in the road that determines your future.”

Having Goncharova, 24, by her side will help. They became teammates three years ago when Goncharova transferred from UC-Santa Barbara. They have been roommates as well, so they know their games, and each other, very well.

Tattini and Goncharova were paired this year for the first time and won eight matches at No. 1 doubles.

“We made a lot of growth, so we’re excited to continue,” Tattini said. “She’s a lefty, so she has the lefty spin that can set me up at the net.”

The pair will train at the Bolt Tennis Academy in Tampa, a facility with a strong Bloomington connection. The Director of Tennis and co-owner is Oscar Beich, a former Bloomington High School and Illinois State tennis standout.

Listed as Head Coach is Buddy Strawn, a former standout player who coached at BHS, ISU and Saint Louis University.

Oh, and there’s this:

“He was my coach growing up,” Tattini said. “He is someone who mentioned the idea (of a pro career) to us and kind of recruited us down there.”

The goal is to train and, in time, earn points by playing in Challenger Series events. It is a difficult process. Newcomers must win matches in “pre-qualies” (pre-qualifying) events just to get into a Challenger tournament bracket. Points are awarded only in tournaments, so getting in is key.

“I have a lot of friends who have traveled the world to play tournaments … a few who have won in Thailand and the Philippines,” Tattini said. “The U.S. is one of the toughest places (to earn points). So our future may consist of a lot of traveling.

“My parents (Trisha and Chad) are so supportive of it. I’m very grateful that they have provided me with opportunities to do this. We’ll see how it works out. Everything is going to be interesting. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

For now, Tattini will tend to her summer jobs in Utah as a tennis instructor, dog walker and dog sitter … a mix of lobs and leashes.

And a lot of love.

