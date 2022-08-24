Benson: Prep football opening night truly special, but change needed before it's too late

There is nothing — and I repeat nothing — that beats the first Friday night for high school football.

From the smell of pork chop sandwiches while walking into a stadium to the stands being filled with those wearing their school colors, the season football opener is truly a unique event.

It brings a community together and sets the tone for the rest of the school year. It, literally, kicks off the athletic year for schools (although other sports have started) and gets the student body together and pulling for each other.

This will be my 42nd season covering high school sports in Central Illinois. The football opener remains something special not only to coaches, players, parents and fans, but even veteran sports reporters.

Everything surrounding the opening Friday night couldn't be scripted any better.

Well, almost everything.

Ever since I started going to Dwight High School football games with my father and brother in the 1970s, it became apparent to me opposing fans were watching two separate games.

They would scream and holler for penalties on their own team — and scream and holler for missed calls on the other side.

I vividly remember a loyal Dwight fan chasing the officials off the field arguing about calls that went against our beloved Trojans. He did the same thing for basketball. A great guy, too, and someone I worked for in high school and really liked and respected as a boss.

Sports does crazy things to people. It brings out a side that isn't flattering.

Someone can watch a game where they have no rooting interest and be fine. But then they go to see their team play. Suddenly everyone — namely, the officials — are out to get them.

Unfortunately, the venom and rudeness of fans hasn't improved. In fact, it's getting worse. If you don't believe it, just attend a game where you don't care who wins or losses.

Sit on one side in the first half and go to the other side in the second half. You'll see and hear things that will amaze you. When it's over, you'll swear both teams got ripped off.

That's why prep sports may be reaching a tipping point. It's up to all of us to make sure that doesn't happen.

Officials are becoming fewer and fewer by the years. It doesn't take a genius to know why. The abuse generated by coaches, players and fans just isn't worth it anymore.

It's why some teams across the state had to move their Friday openers to Thursday. That's the only way they could get officials to hold a game. The shortage is reaching a dangerous level.

The COVID-19 pandemic should have taught everyone a lesson when it wiped out the 2020 fall season for Illinois high school football. There were no Friday nights to experience and savor.

The Illinois High School Association did its best by moving football to a shorter 2021 spring season to allow the players, especially seniors, a chance to play. But the feeling wasn't anywhere near the same.

Looking back, the best guess is most coaches and players would have just scrubbed the whole thing and started up again last fall.

As we approach a new football season, it's time for a change. Keep up the same treatment of officials and pretty soon there won't be enough around to have games.

It all starts with players and coaches. Yes, officials are going to miss calls — just like players miss blocks and coaches send in the wrong play. No one is perfect. The reactions of players and coaches to missed calls is what stirs their fans to react so negatively.

Fans' behavior needs to get better, too. It never ceases to amaze me the final score can be 42-0, and walking to your car you hear fans of the losing team moan about the officials.

Really? You think the one or two missed calls would have made a difference in the outcome?

It was weird covering high school basketball in the 2020-21 school year. Some games fans weren't allowed to attend, while in others only a few per player got to see the game. Officials were in heaven. They didn't get nearly the complaining and scorn directed their way.

Let's start the 2022-23 school year off right. Cheer when your team scores or makes a big play. Give credit to players on the other team for their talent that produces a touchdown. Don't blame the officials for deciding the outcome.

And enjoy the pork chop sandwiches. I know one guy who will.