Benson: Illinois State making slow, steady progression in Year One of Ryan Pedon Era

Sitting at CEFCU Arena on Monday night checking my Twitter correspondence (which can always be tricky) before Illinois State faced Chicago State, the following message came across:

"This game should be a blowout for us, if not, tells us what kind of team we have this year (if we didn’t know already)."

Fans are fans. Even though Chicago State was 3-10 coming in, you only had to look at the previous week to realize this game wasn't a layup. The Cougars led at Murray State by 22 — YES, 22 — points in the first half and ended up losing by one. Then they traveled to Carbondale and played Southern Illinois pretty tough before falling by 11.

Chicago State proved just as scrappy against the Redbirds. ISU led by two with 10 minutes left before taking control and posting a 66-52 victory.

That sent the Redbirds home for a short Christmas break with a 6-7 record in the first year of Ryan Pedon's tenure as ISU head coach. There have been bumps in the road, such as losing the first two home games and an 0-fer in the Cayman Islands Classic. There have been highs, especially an emotional win against Southern Illinois Edwardsville in the return to Horton Field House after a 34-year absence.

When asked after the Chicago State victory if ISU, which has won four of its last five, is becoming the team he envisioned, Pedon said, "That's to be determined."

"We've played better and been more consistent the last five games. I try not to judge us big picture in the moment," said Pedon. "I want our players to go game by game and be just immersed in the process of what this is. We've clearly played better, but we also clearly have a long, long way to go."

After watching most of the Redbirds' games thus far, there is slow, steady progress being made. Yet what's also crystal clear is this — there isn't much margin of error for ISU.

Pedon and his staff did a commendable job after he took the job in early March of piecing together a roster that could be competitive this season. They added six transfers to go with six scholarship returnees from a 13-20 squad.

Teams are together starting in June. Players learn a new system and expectations a couple months before wins and losses are counted.

But until you get between the lines against other teams, coaches don't really know how players will interact together, especially in tough moments.

ISU found out early to expect plenty of close games. All the first four games were decided by five or less points, with the Redbirds splitting those.

Along the way, Pedon has figured out what works and what needs to be tweaked. Darius Burford started at point guard before he was moved off the ball to take better advantage of his ability to make plays from the wing. Colton Sandage and Malachi Poindexter assumed more of the point duties.

When Liam McChesney sprained an ankle, seldom-used Harouna Sissoko was plugged in to give the Redbirds some much-needed physicality inside.

McChesney's absence for most of the last four games (20 minutes played total) has been dramatic. The lanky 6-foot-10 junior has enormous potential and scored 25 points against Belmont before going down early against Eastern Michigan on Dec. 7. McChesney's defensive ability to alter shots with his long arms can get overlooked.

ISU needs its core players, especially upfront, on the court and locked in during the final 18 Missouri Valley Conference games, beginning against UIC on Wednesday in Chicago.

When the Redbirds aren't focused, they can look bad. That was the case last Saturday against Ball State in Indianapolis. The Cardinals scored on three (or was it four?) inbound plays under the basket. That can happen once. After that, players should be aware and shut it off. It's called lack of attention to the scouting report.

ISU doesn't need everyone on top of their game every night. That simply isn't going to happen for any team. However, what these Redbirds can't have is a bunch of players having off-nights. They're simply not talented enough to overcome that.

The good news is ISU has developed a pretty solid eight-man rotation, when McChesney is available, where guys are capable of stepping in for another teammate. Having versatile players such as Luke Kasubke and Malachi Poindexter coming off the bench is invaluable. Sissoko appears ready to give quality minutes, especially on the defensive side.

What needs to change in MVC games is cutting down on turnovers. The Redbirds overcame 16 turnovers against Chicago State because their defense limited the Cougars to 37.3% field goal shooting and ISU gained a 36-28 rebounding advantage.

Through 13 games, ISU averages 14.3 turnovers per game. Really good teams are around 10 or 11. Those couple possessions you're giving up are the difference between winning and losing tight games. ISU needs to get better in that area ASAP.

The Redbirds' defense also needs to improve. Only three times has ISU held opponents' field goal percentage under its goal of 39.9%. It's a well-known fact the top teams in the MVC standings heading to St. Louis are going to be among the leaders in defensive field goal percentage. Right now the Redbirds rank No. 10 out of 12 teams.

There are things about teams that can't be measured or seen by looking at a stat sheet. The camaraderie on a squad is fairly evident when you're around them.

Pedon has fostered a positive culture. The players seem to really like each other (believe me, it's fairly easy to tell when they don't). For the most part, the body language has been positive. Practices are spirited and teaching is emphasized to the highest degree.

"I've said it after wins and I've said it after losses — the circle in our locker room, I love the group we have," said Pedon. "We'll kind of see where this thing goes. It won't be perfect, but I love the circle we have and what we're building."

Drake is the unquestioned MVC favorite. Can ISU compete for a top-four spot and bye into the league tourney quarterfinals? Absolutely. The Redbirds have already shown that by beating Belmont and losing to Murray State in OT on the road.

But, by the same token, the Redbirds could also finish in the bottom four if they don't limit turnovers and/or toughen up defensively or suffer a major injury along the way. That's how narrow the margin of error will be the rest of the way.

So get your seat buckle fastened, Redbird fans. Pedon wants to build a program for long-term success and appears to be on the right path in recruiting, community involvement and other areas crucial to that goal.

A tiny bit of patience, which is not part of any fan guidebook these days, will be required.

