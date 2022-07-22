Benson: Henrik Stenson, Juan Soto, Big Ten expansion shows loyalty in sports taking a major hit

The beauty surrounding the Ryder Cup has always been the pride involved. No jackpot awaits the winning European or United States team at the end.

All they're playing for is a 17-inch tall trophy that weighs 4 pounds. Yet it brings out something in competitors every two years that is rarely seen in golf. The passion is something to behold in one of the purest competitions on the professional level in all of sports.

Being on a Ryder Cup team is the highest honor in golf. Serving as captain is even bigger. Golfers would do anything to lead their sides.

Not anymore.

Henrik Stenson of Sweden had his role as European captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup stripped Wednesday.

Stenson isn't involved in any scandal, which would be about the only way before this you would get fired. Instead, he joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf group that has fractured the sport. Stenson knew going to LIV Golf would mean giving up his captaincy. He signed a contract a couple months before stating that. Stenson did it anyway, putting money for a huge signing bonus to join LIV ahead of a role that carries prestige but not much in a monetary sense.

Loyalty, it seems, is taking a beating in the sports world these days.

Earlier this week, it was revealed 23-year-old Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract offer. Seems his agent, Scott Boros, believes Soto can command much more on the free agent market in a couple years. Boros is probably correct. A hometown discount for the Nationals? Not in Boros-ville.

It's not just players flipping the middle finger and doing the cash grab. Last month, the Big Ten Conference announced USC and UCLA had accepted an invitation to join the league in 2024.

Rutgers hooking up with the Big Ten in 2014 seemed to be ridiculous. Adding USC and UCLA borders on the absurd. USC has been in the Pac-12 Conference since 1922. UCLA came aboard in 1928.

Who cares the Trojans and Bruins are a couple time zones away from the Big Ten's other 14 schools? What about the crazy travel and missed class time that will be required not only of USC and UCLA student-athletes, but those of the other Big Ten teams traveling to the West Coast?

Don't believe the BS being spouted about how USC and UCLA are aligned with the academic parameters of the Big Ten.

Having two teams in the TV market of Los Angeles increases the network contracts the Big Ten can get and drives up the value of the Big Ten Network. That's the bottom line.

Three words have never been more true than they are today while following sports either on the collegiate or professional levels:

Follow the money.

The sad thing is this is probably just the tip of the iceberg.

The PGA Tour has retained most of its star power who have resisted the mega-dollars the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Kopeka and Bryson DeChambeau gladly accepted. It's almost comical hearing those clowns say part of the reason for going to LIV is "to grow the game."

Growing their bank accounts is the only reason. What kind of golf tournaments are these when everyone starts on a different hole? Reminds me of playing in the Wild Bunch Open five-man scramble in Dwight next weekend with my buddies. By the way, I start on No. 12 every year.

Should guys such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas — or young potential stars such as Sam Burns or British Open champion Cam Smith — bail on the PGA Tour, golf is in serious trouble.

The Soto situation has been playing out for years on the MLB scene since the 1970s when free agency was granted. From Reggie Jackson to Max Scherzer, the price goes up and the sport has survived.

Yet now it seems to be reaching a tipping point where only a few teams can afford these megastars. That is not good for the game's health.

Then there's college sports, namely football and men's basketball, which appears ready to undergo a radical change.

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey reportedly has tossed out the idea of eliminating single-bid leagues from the greatest sporting event in the country, the NCAA Basketball Tournament. Should this occur — and eventually it probably will — forget about seeing what Saint Peter's did a couple months ago when it shocked Kentucky and advanced to the Elite Eight.

Instead, the 12th- and 13th-place teams from the Big Ten and SEC will take the one spot of smaller leagues. The rich will get richer. Cinderella will be dead.

Naysayers will say wouldn't you jump at a bigger salary if a different newspaper or media group offered it to you? The answer probably is yes.

However, the difference is those doing the money grab are millionaires or billion-dollar businesses already. Their lives are pretty good right now.

And their loyalty to those who got them there in the first place has vanished.