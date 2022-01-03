Column: We don’t need another SEC title game. And Jim Harbaugh is still overpaid. Recapping the highs — and lows — of one of the craziest college football bowl seasons.

One of the craziest bowl seasons ever is almost over, and despite COVID-19-related cancellations, some stars opting out to prepare for the NFL draft and others ditching their bowl game to enter the transfer portal, it has been interesting to say the least.

I didn’t get to see all the bowl games for various reasons, including work, the holidays, family time and inopportune periods of napping.

I ignored the Duke’s Mayo Bowl because of my utter distaste for both Duke and mayo, even though it had nothing to do with the university or its basketball team.

I caught only a glimpse of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl to see if the world’s most powerful T-shirt cannon could launch a T-shirt out of Sofi Stadium — which it did, clearing the upper deck and landing in the parking lot.

And I was obligated to watch the bitter ending of the Armed Forces Bowl because my alma mater was involved, and seeing Mizzou collapse is part of my DNA.

But I did spend an inordinate amount of time watching 6-6 teams play 7-5 teams in near-empty stadiums. Here are seven observations of this year’s bowl happenings.

1. The SEC title game doesn’t need to be replayed.

But it indeed will be replayed Jan. 10 in Indianapolis because Alabama needs to beat Georgia once again in the national championship game to prove what we knew all along: No one can beat the Crimson Tide.

Can America get excited over another all-SEC matchup in the title game? I doubt it.

This is why we need an eight-team playoff — to reduce the possibility of seeing two teams from the same conference play for all the marbles.

2. Notre Dame lost the Fiesta Bowl on the day Kyren Williams opted out.

Irish quarterback Jack Coan threw 68 passes Saturday in a 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, completing 38 for 509 yards and five touchdowns. But he was forced to throw that much because Williams, one of the best running backs in the nation, decided playing in the Fiesta Bowl was too much of a risk for his NFL career and opted out on Dec. 10.

It’s understandable, financially speaking, but doesn’t say much for the New Year’s Six bowl system — the bowl rotation that gives two a CFP semifinal and makes the other four irrelevant. Would Williams have played if the Irish were in a semifinal? Of course he would have.

Thousands of empty seats at State Farm Stadium suggested neither school’s students nor alumni were interested enough to travel to Glendale, Ariz., during a pandemic for this game.

3. Cincinnati blew it for all non-Power 5 hopefuls.

After beating Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Alabama coach Nick Saban said: “There’s no doubt in my mind that they belonged in the playoff. They gave us all we could handle in this game tonight.”

The Crimson Tide outgained Cincy 483-218, and running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 204 yards, a school record in a bowl game. So Cincy belonged? The only chance a team from a non-Power 5 conference has of getting into the CFP in the future is if it expands to eight teams.

4. Jim Harbaugh is still overpaid.

Michigan was seeded No. 2 in the CFP rankings after beating Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game, but clearly the Wolverines showed in their 34-11 semifinal loss to Georgia on Friday that they weren’t in the same class as the Bulldogs.

Georgia (13-1) scored on each of its first five drives, and the outcome was never in doubt, making for a rather dull New Year’s Eve, even before the inane countdown shows.

But there is hope for Michigan: Coach Jim Harbaugh famously took a pay cut after last year’s 2-4 record in the COVID-19-shortened season. One more pay-cut ought to do it.

5. The most entertaining bowl game has been the Music City Bowl.

Purdue’s Mitchell Fineran kicked a 39-yard field goal in overtime for a 48-45 win over Tennessee that was so crazy I couldn’t change channels if I had tried, even though I had no rooting interest.

The teams combined for 1,293 yards of offense — second-most in bowl history — while in regulation Tennessee had 639 yards of total offense to Purdue’s 623. The fourth quarter back-and-fourth was nuts. Both teams’ offensive totals were bowl records before overtime.

I often have argued with former Tribune college football writer Teddy Greenstein that there are too many bowl games and half should be eliminated. The Music City Bowl was evidence that every bowl game matters.

6. The Big Ten had way too many bowl teams.

The second-greatest football conference was 5-0 going into New Year’s Eve, with Michigan State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Maryland coming away with wins. It looked good for the Big Ten heading into the big weekend.

Then came Rutgers, a 5-7 replacement team, losing to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, and Georgia’s shellacking of Michigan. On New Year’s Day, Penn State fell to Arkansas 24-10 in the Outback Bowl and Iowa blew a late lead in a 20-17 loss in the Citrus Bowl, leaving Ohio State as the conference’s last hope of avoiding a .500 bowl season in the Rose Bowl against Utah. The Buckeyes did, outlasting Utah 48-45 on Saturday night.

Oh, what a season for the Big Ten. Remember when Iowa was No. 2 in the rankings in early October? Is it possible Big Ten teams are overrated?

7. The ‘Crying Pitt’ fan is the gift that keeps giving.

Pittsburgh blew a 21-10 fourth-quarter lead in a 31-21 loss to Michigan State in the Peach Bowl, another New Year’s Six bowl game that was virtually meaningless to everyone besides ESPN. But the ESPN cameras homed in on a Pitt fan who was sobbing in the final minutes of the loss, and soon he went viral.

Maybe he was crying because Heisman trophy finalist Kenny Pickett, Pitt’s quarterback, opted out to protect his life and limbs for the NFL draft? Who knows?

But you can bet Pickett wasn’t crying, knowing he’s about to be a multimillionaire.

