Column: Nose tackle Eddie Goldman’s questionable status remains puzzling

Matt Nagy has said a couple of times since training camp opened that nose tackle Eddie Goldman is “rockin’ and rollin’ “, but after the Chicago Bears nose tackle missed practice Friday, it’s worth wondering if he’s instead marching to the beat of a different drummer.

The Bears list Goldman as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium with a knee injury originally suffered Sept. 6. Nagy said Goldman, who hasn’t played since Week 16 of the 2019 season, probably will be a game-time decision. The veteran was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday, casting doubt on his availability while raising more questions about the talented run-stuffer.

The team said the plan was for Goldman to meet with media Thursday but that was nixed, so he hasn’t spoken for himself after what has been a bumpy two months for all involved.

“Literally with him (it) is a day-to-day deal,” Nagy said. “It’s been week to week. It’s day to day and I think for him, just making sure that we have him where we want him and he feels to how he wants to feel.”

A positive test for COVID-19 in the first week of August sidelined Goldman for 10 days. After returning, he missed practice time with a back injury. Then, during the extra nonpadded practice to start the week of preparation for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, he tweaked a knee. Sources said the belief at Halas Hall was Goldman would miss only one game, and Nagy on Sept. 16 described Goldman as “arrow up” before he missed two straight practices and sat out the win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Now he’s in jeopardy of missing a third game and a meeting against one of the most powerful rushing offenses in the NFL.

Because Goldman missed so much time in training camp, the Bears started him in the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 28 and he played 10 snaps. He hasn’t been on the practice field much since, also calling into question how much he could play if he’s active.

“Zero frustration,” Nagy said when asked about the totality of the situation.

Multiple sources said through the offseason and early in summer there was a growing belief Goldman could retire from football after opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns about the pandemic. Goldman did not participate in the voluntary offseason program and skipped mandatory minicamp in June, incurring a $93,085 fine and raising questions about his commitment to the team. Retiring would have opened the door for the team to pursue $6 million in prorated bonus money Goldman received as part of the four-year, $42 million extension he signed before the 2018 season, and he arrived on time for training camp and in excellent shape.

Goldman has a $4.75 million base salary this season but doesn’t have any money tied up in per-game roster bonuses that have become common for some players. Those clauses require the player to be on the active game-day roster to earn weekly bonuses.

Goldman’s status is of particular interest as the defense is preparing to face Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Bears do expect to have defensive lineman Akiem Hicks after he was out ill Wednesday and Thursday, and Mario Edwards Jr. is back from a two-game suspension and ready to play.

Chubb and Hunt have combined for 27 rushing touchdowns since the start of last season — the Bears have 41 as a team in that span — and the Browns are averaging 149.1 yards per game on the ground since the beginning of 2020, when Kevin Stefanski took over as coach.

Stefanski, of course, brought with him the offense the Minnesota Vikings have used for years. It starts with an outside zone-running scheme and goes from there. The Bears, while they’ve been very good in recent years, have been among the best in the league at stopping the run. Even last season without the premier run-stuffer Goldman, the defense slipped to only 15th in the league.

Only two opposing running backs have topped 100 yards in a game against the Bears over the last 18 regular-season contests without Goldman. The Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook did so in Week 15 last year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ronald Jones accomplished the feat in Week 5.

Since the start of the 2015 season, when Vic Fangio arrived as the defensive coordinator on John Fox’s staff and Goldman was a second-round pick from Florida State, the Bears have allowed only 15 100-yard games. The Vikings (Cook, Mike Boone, Latavius Murray and Adrian Peterson) and Green Bay Packers (Ty Montgomery and Eddie Lacy) are the only teams to accomplish it more than once.

So a Chubb-Hunt attack in a system that has been productive against the Bears will be quite the challenge for a defense that did a nice job against the Bengals’ Joe Mixon, limiting him to 69 yards on 20 carries with a long gain of 10.

What stands out about Chubb and Hunt?

“Everything,” defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. “They are physical and they run angrily and mean. They run with their shoulders over their toes. They’re not afraid to hit the ball downhill and they are not afraid to make anybody miss — from a defensive lineman to a defensive back, they can make anybody miss in the hole. It’s going to take a lot of people at one time to get them down.”

Note: Strong safety Tashaun Gipson suffered a hamstring injury in practice this week and is doubtful. He is expected to be replaced by Deon Bush.

