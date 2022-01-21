Column: Les Grobstein’s death resonated so much because of his unique legacy in Chicago sports

Les Grobstein’s death Sunday at age 69 created a flood of “Grobber” stories from his family, friends and radio colleagues.

The storytelling continued Thursday at a funeral service for Grobstein that was livestreamed, painting a vivid portrait of an ordinary guy who spent most of his life chasing athletes, managers and coaches with a giant tape recorder or listening to fans complain about those same athletes, managers and coaches while the rest of us slept.

Veteran radio reporters David Schuster and Bruce Levine gave elegant eulogies and provided a few laughs, with Levine quoting Grobstein’s “favorite” poets, Beavis and Butt-Head: “This sucks.”

I was hoping they would have played the profanity-laden Lee Elia rant that became a central part of the Grobstein legend, but that would’ve been inappropriate for a funeral — even if Grobstein likely would have approved.

While listening to the tributes this week it occurred to me that Grobstein perhaps was more beloved for what he wasn’t than what he was. He wasn’t a giant of the Chicago sports radio scene so much as he was a survivor, having done all the grunt play-by-play jobs most broadcasters use as a steppingstone and taking the overnight shift that no one else with his résumé would consider.

Grobstein seemingly was content with his job status, even if no one else would enjoy talking to a relatively minuscule audience of night owls, insomniacs and drunks returning home from bars.

Grobstein didn’t care, and if he did, he never let on. He just loved watching and talking about sports — and perhaps arguing with callers’ interpretations of what just happened.

When I saw Grobstein at a Northwestern football game at a near-empty Ryan Field in 2020, I asked if he was working, assuming he was collecting interviews for his show. The game was on TV, it was freezing out and there was no other reason to be at the game besides work.

But Grobstein replied he was just there to watch the Wildcats play, as he usually did, and then went into a soliloquy about the Cubs’ offseason needs. Grobstein was never really off the clock — a press box conversation at noon was really no different than one he had at 2 a.m. with his listeners. And Grobstein truly seemed to relish his reputation as the all-time killer of press box spreads, devouring hot dogs as if he was Joey Chestnut.

He was in on the joke, which is why the rest of the Chicago media liked him so much.

I’m also guessing Grobstein would’ve gotten a kick out of the Twitter debate that erupted over a GoFundMe page created by his family to “process” the loss, because Grobstein loved a good argument.

Would Grobstein’s act have worked anywhere else but Chicago? I’m not sure.

He was talented enough to do his job anywhere, but he didn’t exactly have a voice for radio with a Chicago accent that couldn’t be faked. And he didn’t have the classic sportscaster delivery or a signature catchphrase outside of “Bum of the Week.”

But Grobstein was the kind of character who works well in a town in which parents take infants to their first baseball game as a birth rite and watch those kids grow up and set up TVs at their wedding receptions if one of our teams is playing a big game.

There might be plenty of characters on sports radio stations across the nation, many of whom have an encyclopedic knowledge of their town’s sports history. Grobstein was all ours, a human hyperlink to Chicago’s sports past.

A supreme knowledge of Chicago sports trivia never was going to make Grobstein a rich man. But someone has to remember the day Cubs outfielder Larry Biittner lost a ball in his cap for the rest of us who weren’t there.

Now all we have left is Google.

