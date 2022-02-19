Column: Chicago Blackhawks’ GM search features some familiar names — and an outside-the-box candidate from the Cubs

The Chicago Blackhawks hope to hire a general manager before the March 21 trade deadline, which seems a bit odd unless they already know they’re giving the job to interim GM Kyle Davidson.

That might not be a bad idea, though it’s impossible to know if Davidson really is deserving until he makes a significant trade.

Hawks CEO Danny Wirtz said last month that Davidson will “continue to have full autonomy of hockey decisions” during the GM search, and you have to assume Davidson is considering trading Marc-André Fleury, Dylan Strome, Dominik Kubalíik and others who don’t figure to be around next season.

The Hawks are going nowhere, so it makes sense to at least listen to offers for players who aren’t expected to be part of the future, just as the Cubs did last summer.

But if Davidson makes a few deals and then doesn’t get the job, the next GM will be saddled with his decisions, which seems unfair. On the other hand, if one of the handful of outside GM candidates takes over before the trade deadline, they’re on the clock immediately and might be pressured into making moves without the benefit of being around long enough to fully evaluate the situation.

It’s just another dilemma in a season full of them for the Hawks, who are still fighting credibility issues after the team’s handling of the Kyle Beach incident and its aftermath, not to mention the town hall rant from Chairman Rocky Wirtz that went viral.

Fortunately, Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner gathered three of the most popular former players to be part of an advisory committee on the GM search. Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa and Patrick Sharp helped round up a diverse list of candidates, including an old-school guy like St. Louis Blues vice president of hockey operations Peter Chiarelli and a new-age analyticallybent guy such as Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM Eric Tulsky, who has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and physics from Harvard and a doctorate in chemistry from UC-Berkeley.

According to NHL.com, Tulsky had a 12-year career in nanotechnology, conducting research that “enabled unique nanotech solutions to problems in DNA sequencing, solar energy, displays and energy storage.”

“Both chemistry and sports analytics often have ambiguous and conflicting data,” Tulsky told the website. “In both fields, it’s important … being able to maneuver through that and form an opinion. Know what the data can tell you and know what it cannot. I think that applies to both fields.”

I’ll have to take his word for it. But if he has experience in DNA sequencing, he probably is smart enough to figure out how to improve the Hawks power play.

The most intriguing candidate, however, may be Jeff Greenberg, who has as much pro hockey experience as the contestants in the “Shoot the Puck” contest between periods at the United Center.

Greenberg is the Cubs assistant GM and was instrumental in team President Jed Hoyer’s summer sell-off in July, an undertaking that was massive in scope and will take years to fully analyze because of the plethora of prospects involved.

Greenberg played hockey at Pennsylvania and is the son of Chuck Greenberg, who was Mario Lemieux’s attorney in 1999 when the former Pittsburgh Penguins star led a group of investors who bought the team and saved it from relocating.

Rocky Wirtz obviously went to the well once with the Cubs, hiring away President John McDonough in 2007 and giving him the mandate to change the organization as he saw fit. McDonough had no hockey expertise, but he figured things out and was at the helm for three Stanley Cup titles. McDonough did inherit two franchise-changing players in Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, who had no small part in the Hawks’ success.

Whether Greenberg has a realistic shot is anyone’s guess, but Faulkner, whose husband, Colin Faulkner, is executive vice president of sales and marketing with the Cubs, is very familiar with him. Greenberg’s resume doesn’t scream “hire me!” and fans might be upset that the Hawks don’t go with a more traditional candidate. But thinking outside the box isn’t all that unusual in hockey circles.

In 2006 the Minnesota Wild hired 24-year-old Boston Globe baseball beat writer Chris Snow to be their director of hockey operations. Snow had covered the Wild for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and currently is the assistant GM of the Calgary Flames. His story of battling ALS has been an inspiration to many who have suffered from or know someone afflicted with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

It was considered a risky move by the Wild, but the thinking behind it was simple.

“I always have believed that you get really talented people and put them in the right environment and don’t constrict it — see what you get from it,” former Wild President and GM Doug Risebrough said at the time. “Where he came from is really academic.”

I wanted to get Hoyer’s take on Greenberg’s rise through the Cubs organization after starting as a baseball operations intern in 2012, but he was unavailable because of MLB’s lockout.

Others who’ve worked with Greenberg at Wrigley Field called him “very smart,” a “good communicator” and “someone respected throughout the league.”

“Jeff is super smart, reasonable, pragmatic, organized, balanced and has great integrity,” one colleague said. “Respected and a ‘go-to’ guy with everyone he works with or deals with. … He’s steady and consistently produces great work — analytically and with traditional baseball work — that helps the organization make good decisions and win. He also knows hockey well and would have a real high floor.”

With all the drama involving the Hawks hierarchy over the last year, it probably is easier to go with someone with actual experience in an NHL front office and avoid the potential criticism that would come with hiring a newbie. Then again, the new leadership team of Danny Wirtz and Faulkner could decide a totally different direction is the only way to begin a new era.

Whoever gets the job will have one thing in their favor — they’re not Stan Bowman.

