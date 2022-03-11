Watch now: Top-seeded Illinois upset by Indiana in Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois had another good look.

After a missed front end by Indiana wing Miller Kopp, Andre Curbelo raced down the court for a layup to give Illinois the lead late.

It missed the mark, and was yet another sign of the off day offensively that doomed the top-seeded Illini. The No. 16-ranked Illini’s Big Ten Tournament run ended almost as soon as it began with a 65-63 loss to ninth-seeded Indiana on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Illinois had missed breakaway dunks and layups, and had uncharacteristic turnovers late including on a miscommunication between Trent Frazier and Coleman Hawkins in the game’s final minute.

“It wasn’t our day,” coach Brad Underwood said. “It was Indiana’s day.”

Illinois had multiple long droughts without a field goal including the final 5:04. The Illini were also 10-for-22 on layups and 11-for-25 on shots at the rim. They shot 35.7% from the field and 15-for-23 from the free throw line.

Those factors all lead into a quick exit and an upset loss after an emotional win Sunday to capture the regular season Big Ten title.

“You can’t miss easy layups. You can’t miss free throws,” Frazier said. “This is March. We knew it was going to be a one or two possession game and we didn’t come up with the easy plays. We need to get all the easy plays we can get over the next few weeks.”

Indiana’s offense didn’t fare much better early, letting Illinois stay in striking distance before buckets from Hawkins and Kofi Cockburn late in the half gave the Illini a 33-31 lead at the break.

That lead evaporated when a 4:52 scoring drought turned into a 9-0 Hoosiers run. Indiana went up as many as six after that and held on despite six lead changes in the final five minutes.

The offensive struggles and large droughts haven’t been uncommon for the Illini this season. That was partially a product of not a lot of options.

Without Jacob Grandison, players have been moved up in the lineup and there haven’t been a lot of wings scoring. Starter Da’Monte Williams didn’t attempt a shot in 20 minutes on the floor. Andre Curbelo had all five bench points on 1-for-7 shooting (he did have a good floor game with 10 rebounds and four assists).

Cockburn brushed off a slow start for 23 points and 10 rebounds while Hawkins added a career-high 18 points and Frazier added 11 points and six assists.

Hawkins almost dug Illinois out of its hole after taking two nice passes in transition from Curbelo and turning them into four points to give Ilinois a late lead.

Hawkins stepping into a starting role and getting some production back is a small silver lining. He was 4-for-7 from 3 after entering the day a 26.4% shooter from deep. He’ll likely go back to being an energy big off the bench if Grandison returns for the NCAA Tournament.

“I felt extremely confident," Hawkins said. "I've been in the gym shooting shots and I knew based on their defense and the way they operate on defense, I knew I'd be open sometimes. Just knowing that the team needs me to step in and knock down shots. That was really my mindset."

Hawkins wasn’t immune to the team’s offensive slump, losing the ball on the way up on a fastbreak dunk, but there wasn’t a lot of production besides him, Cockburn and Frazier.

Only five of the nine players that played for Illinois scored a point; only three were in double figures. Second-leading scorer Alfonso Plummer was 2-for-12 from the field. Illinois just simply didn’t have enough players make the shots they needed to make to win.

“There’s nothing we can do about this game besides learn from it and move on,” Frazier said. “We’ve just got to wipe this out of the way and prepare because our goal is the Final Four.”

Now, Illinois waits the rest of the weekend until Selection Sunday. The team is a lock to make the tournament after a regular season Big Ten title, but this loss could bump them down a seed line or two. Illinois was widely projected as a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament coming into the day.

"Now it's rest and (focus on) why we really play, which is the NCAA tournament," Underwood said. "We've earned the right as this league's regular season champion to be a pretty high seed. We played a lot of games this year without a lot of people, minus Kofi a couple games that we ended up losing, so I'll be interested to see where we're seeded."

