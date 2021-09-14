Watch now: Illinois State to honor Linda Herman with Redbird Arena banner

NORMAL — Longtime Illinois State coach and administrator Linda Herman will be honored with the unveiling of a banner at Redbird Arena on Friday prior to ISU’s 7 p.m. volleyball match against Illinois.

The banner marks the beginning of ISU’s yearlong observation of the 50th anniversary of the adoption of Title IX in June, 2022.

“I believe recognizing Dr. Linda Herman for her humble servant leadership, vision and loyalty to Illinois State Athletics for over 30 years is the perfect way to begin this anniversary celebration,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said.

“In her time as a coach and administrator at ISU, Dr. Herman fought to provide women more opportunities to play the sports they loved. This recognition is so well-deserved, and I urge all of our fans to get to Redbird Arena early to be a part of this momentous occasion.”

Herman dedicated 30 years of service to ISU athletics. During her time as an administrator, the Redbirds won 117 Valley championships and 16 league all-sports trophies. She served as senior woman’s administrator as well as several stints as ISU’s interim athletics director.

Before serving as an administrator, Herman coached the Redbird volleyball team for seven seasons and posted a 267-112 record, including a pair of national appearances in the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) Tournament, highlighted by an eighth-place finish in 1977.

“Dr. Herman is the definition of a servant leader and continues to be an incredible ally for our program and role model to our student-athletes,” ISU volleyball coach Leah Johnson said. “She is so deserving of this honor, and I couldn't be happier for her."

A national pioneer in women’s athletics, Herman was named the 1995 National Associate of Collegiate Women Athletic Administrators (NACWAA) District V Administrator of the Year.

Her leadership skills were recognized as the 1996 ATALANTA Award winner from Athletics Management magazine for her service to intercollegiate athletics.

Herman served on the NCAA Volleyball Committee for seven years, the NCAA Softball Committee for three years and was a member of the NCAA Championships Committee for two years.

She was a recipient of the Bloomington-Normal YWCA Women of Distinction Award for outstanding leadership and excellence in education in 1997 and in December 2003, she was tabbed a member of the inaugural American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Hall of Fame class.

The ISU-Illinois match is part of the Redbird Classic. The Redbirds hold a 3-6 record, while the Illini are 5-3.

ISU also takes on North Texas (6-3) at 10 a.m. Friday and Missouri (2-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

