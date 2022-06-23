Watch now: Illinois State softball coach Melinda Fischer has seen, lived changes from Title IX

NORMAL — The humble beginnings of female athletics received a tremendous boost with the 1972 passage of Title IX legislation.
Illinois State softball coach Melinda Fischer is well aware of the law prohibiting discrimination in any activity that receives federal funds on the basis of sex.
She lived it.
“You’re always fighting for what you think is right, trying to stand up for what you believe in for the sake of women’s sports to move forward,” Fischer said.
In 2017, Fischer became the 10th Division I softball coach to reach 1,000 career wins. Through 37 seasons at ISU, Fischer sports a 1,118-842-4 record. Add in two years at Eastern Illinois before coming to ISU, and Fischer’s teams have won 1,159 games.
Fischer’s athletic career began at Pekin High School, yet the first chance to play on an organized team with daily practices came when she became a student at ISU in 1968.
“I wanted to be a teacher so ISU was engrained in my head from the get go,” recalled Fischer. “I tried out for field hockey and played field hockey until basketball and played basketball until softball.”
At the time, ISU had separate women’s and men’s athletic programs and athletic directors. The women were based at McCormick Gym and did not have access to the much larger and newer Horton Field House.
“There was no comparison,” Fischer said of how men’s and women’s teams were treated. “Our uniforms were basically hand made. Ribbons got sewed up the side of shorts to make a stripe.”
At the time, however, women were not inclined to protest such inequalities.
“It didn’t even resonate with me,” said Fischer. “Most of us came from Illinois and we were so grateful and excited to be competing as freshmen in college. Everything is relative to the time you’re going through it.”
Women’s basketball, in particular, was a much different game that what was played by the men.
The women’s game had six players on the floor at once with two at the offensive end and two at the defensive end. Only the two rovers were permitted to cross half court.
“I was fortunate to be one of the rovers,” Fischer said.
It was a study done by former Illinois State women’s basketball coach Jill Hutchison that sparked a dramatic change.
“Jill helped develop the facts that females could handle the fullcourt game,” said Fischer.
Fischer played in the first women’s basketball national tournament as Hutchison and athletic director Laurie Mabry brought the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) Tournament to ISU in 1972.
“That was the first time we got to use Horton. Immaculata was the big name at the time. They were dominant,” Fischer said. “It was pretty impressive. It was so amazing to be in consideration to host that. Jill and Laurie made that happen for our sport.”
Fischer also played on the 1969 ISU softball team that finished second in the first College World Series.
Fischer was a co-coach with Hutchison for one basketball season but found her life’s work on the softball diamond.
Yet even that diamond bore only a passing resemblance to that used by men to play baseball.
“The evolution of the game, it’s been very interesting to be a part of all that,” Fischer said. “When I first started, we had a white ball, wooden bats and didn’t wear helmets. We wore shorts.
“We didn’t have a skinned infield, just grass. There was no fence so if you hit the ball in the gap, you could run for days. Pitching was 40 feet (since moved back to 43).”
ISU softball eventually had a snow fence and basic dugouts erected. The Redbirds moved from McCormick Field to what is how Marian Kneer Stadium in 1999.
Fischer makes sure her players, who grew up with travel teams and a well-established College World Series, know exactly where their game used to reside.
“You have to keep the honest and appreciative. I think they appreciate it more after they leave than when they go through it,” she said. “You have to remind people every once in a while to remember where you came from and the people who helped you get there.”
PHOTOS: Illinois State softball coach Melinda Fischer
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt
ILLINOIS STATE
A look at some of the memorable players and coaches in Illinois State women’s athletics:
Marian Kneer (1945-49). Softball. Basketball. Though she went to ISU prior to the school having women’s athletics, Kneer was well-known both as an amateur softball and basketball player. Kneer, who the ISU softball stadium is named after, spearheaded efforts for women’s sports’ inclusion in the IHSA two years prior to Title IX.
Lorene Ramsey (1956-59). Basketball, Volleyball, Field Hockey, Softball. A four-sport athlete in ISU’s physical education program, Ramsey was team captain in each as a senior. She played amateur fastpitch softball for 18 years, pitching in 13 national tournaments. Ramsey went on to teach and coach at Illinois Central College. In 33 seasons as ICC women’s basketball coach, she won 764 games and four national titles (1992, ‘93, ‘98 and ‘99). As ICC’s softball coach for 28 seasons, she won 840 games, including national championships in 1982 and 1998.
Margie Wright (1971-74). Basketball, Softball, Field Hockey. A former professional softball player, Wright was a three-sport athlete at ISU who went on to coach for 33 years and become the NCAA’s all-time winningest softball coach. Most of her 1,457 career wins came at Fresno State, but she also coached at Eastern Illinois and six seasons at ISU that included a trip to the College World Series in 1981. As a player, Wright led ISU to a second-place finish at the College World Series in 1973 as the team’s star pitcher. At Fresno State, her team won the 1998 national title and had 10 college world series berths.
Charlotte Lewis (1974-78). Women’s Basketball. She was ISU’s first female All-American in 1975 and was All-American again in ‘77. Lewis’ 18.4 points per game is the highest scoring average in program history, and her 13.3 rebounds per game in 1975 is the single-season ISU record. Lewis interrupted her college career in 1976 to play for the United States Olympic Team in the first year women’s basketball was a part of the Olympics. The U.S. won the silver medal. Lewis played professional basketball for 15 years in Europe, South America and the U.S.
Cathy Boswell (1979-83). Women’s Basketball. A two-time All-American Honorable Mention recipient, Boswell is ISU’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,054 and second all-time leading scorer with 2,005 career points. Boswell played on the 1984 gold-medal-winning USA Olympic basketball team and continued her playing career in Germany, Italy, Spain and Brazil before playing in the ABL.
Jill Hutchison (1971-99). Women’s Basketball. Her 461 wins are most for any Redbirds basketball coach. She led the program to three NCAA Tournament birds and was conference coach of the year three times. Due to Hutchison’s influence, the first women’s national postseason tournament was held at Horton Field House in 1972. She went on to be one of the founders of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and was also active with the USA International Basketball program and served on the player selection committee for
three Olympic squads.
Melinda Fischer (1986-2022). Softball. Fischer was a standout in both women’s basketball and softball at ISU from 1968 to 72, helping lead the Redbirds to the College World Series in its early days (1969). Fischer was a co-head basketball coach for five seasons before taking over the softball program in 1986 and winning more than 1,100 games the past 36 seasons. Under Fischer, ISU has had 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and 10 conference titles. She’s the Missouri Valley Conference’s all-time leader in coaching wins.
Julie Morgan (1987-1999). Volleyball. In 13 seasons, Morgan won a program record 289 matches and led the Redbirds to seven NCAA Tournament appearances (1988, 1989, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998). 1992, 1996, 1997) while leading the Redbirds to five regular-season league titles and five MVC Tournament titles She was a five-time conference coach of the year and took the Redbirds to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in both 1992 and 1996.
Kristi Cirone (2005-09). Women’s Basketball. One of the highest-rated recruits in program history, Cirone became just the second player in conference history to win the MVC Player of the Year award three times and was the sixth player to be all-conference four-straight years. She is the school’s all-time leader in scoring (2,139), three-point field goals (229), free throws (512), assists (681) assists per game (5.3). Cirone went on to become the first ISU alum to play in the WNBA, signing a free agent contract with the Connecticut Sun in 2009.
Rachel Tejada (2011-14). Women’s Soccer. The greatest women’s soccer player in Missouri Valley Conference history, Tejada is the only player in MVC history to be named Conference Player of the Year four times. She was also an All-American as a senior in 2014. She still holds MVC and ISU records for goals (74), assists (42) and points (190), and also owns both the conference and school single-season records for goals (21 in 2011) and points (54 in 2014). She was drafted by the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2015.