Watch now: Illinois State softball coach Melinda Fischer has seen, lived changes from Title IX

NORMAL — The humble beginnings of female athletics received a tremendous boost with the 1972 passage of Title IX legislation.

Illinois State softball coach Melinda Fischer is well aware of the law prohibiting discrimination in any activity that receives federal funds on the basis of sex.

She lived it.

“You’re always fighting for what you think is right, trying to stand up for what you believe in for the sake of women’s sports to move forward,” Fischer said.

In 2017, Fischer became the 10th Division I softball coach to reach 1,000 career wins. Through 37 seasons at ISU, Fischer sports a 1,118-842-4 record. Add in two years at Eastern Illinois before coming to ISU, and Fischer’s teams have won 1,159 games.

Fischer’s athletic career began at Pekin High School, yet the first chance to play on an organized team with daily practices came when she became a student at ISU in 1968.

“I wanted to be a teacher so ISU was engrained in my head from the get go,” recalled Fischer. “I tried out for field hockey and played field hockey until basketball and played basketball until softball.”

At the time, ISU had separate women’s and men’s athletic programs and athletic directors. The women were based at McCormick Gym and did not have access to the much larger and newer Horton Field House.

“There was no comparison,” Fischer said of how men’s and women’s teams were treated. “Our uniforms were basically hand made. Ribbons got sewed up the side of shorts to make a stripe.”

At the time, however, women were not inclined to protest such inequalities.

“It didn’t even resonate with me,” said Fischer. “Most of us came from Illinois and we were so grateful and excited to be competing as freshmen in college. Everything is relative to the time you’re going through it.”

Women’s basketball, in particular, was a much different game that what was played by the men.

The women’s game had six players on the floor at once with two at the offensive end and two at the defensive end. Only the two rovers were permitted to cross half court.

“I was fortunate to be one of the rovers,” Fischer said.

It was a study done by former Illinois State women’s basketball coach Jill Hutchison that sparked a dramatic change.

“Jill helped develop the facts that females could handle the fullcourt game,” said Fischer.

Fischer played in the first women’s basketball national tournament as Hutchison and athletic director Laurie Mabry brought the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) Tournament to ISU in 1972.

“That was the first time we got to use Horton. Immaculata was the big name at the time. They were dominant,” Fischer said. “It was pretty impressive. It was so amazing to be in consideration to host that. Jill and Laurie made that happen for our sport.”

Fischer also played on the 1969 ISU softball team that finished second in the first College World Series.

Fischer was a co-coach with Hutchison for one basketball season but found her life’s work on the softball diamond.

Yet even that diamond bore only a passing resemblance to that used by men to play baseball.

“The evolution of the game, it’s been very interesting to be a part of all that,” Fischer said. “When I first started, we had a white ball, wooden bats and didn’t wear helmets. We wore shorts.

“We didn’t have a skinned infield, just grass. There was no fence so if you hit the ball in the gap, you could run for days. Pitching was 40 feet (since moved back to 43).”

ISU softball eventually had a snow fence and basic dugouts erected. The Redbirds moved from McCormick Field to what is how Marian Kneer Stadium in 1999.

Fischer makes sure her players, who grew up with travel teams and a well-established College World Series, know exactly where their game used to reside.

“You have to keep the honest and appreciative. I think they appreciate it more after they leave than when they go through it,” she said. “You have to remind people every once in a while to remember where you came from and the people who helped you get there.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

