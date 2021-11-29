Watch now: NCHS graduate Grace Cleveland had a feeling Purdue would face Illinois State

Grace Cleveland had never played against Illinois State during her four-year career as a Purdue volleyball standout.

Yet Sunday night, the Normal Community High School graduate thought that was about to change.

"I actually, before the (NCAA Tournament) selection show, said, 'I bet we play Illinois State.' For some reason I felt it, and when it popped up it was kind of funny," she said Monday.

The sixth-seeded Boilermakers (23-6) entertain the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Redbirds (19-13) in an NCAA first-round match at 6 p.m. (CT) Thursday at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Marquette (26-5) and Dayton (25-5) meet in Thursday's other first-match match on Purdue's campus, with the winners squaring off Saturday for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.

Cleveland has Redbird blood in her veins. Her mother, the former Marla Maupin, was an ISU women's basketball star in the 1980s and a member of the ISU Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame.

One of Cleveland's former Illini Elite teammates, Courtney Heffren, is a junior on the ISU squad.

"It will be fun. I grew up being a huge Illinois State fan," said Cleveland. "Obviously, my mom played there. There's a lot of family ties and I know a few girls on the team."

Cleveland enjoyed another stellar season in helping Purdue finish tied for third in the rugged Big Ten Conference, which sent eight teams to the NCAA.

The 6-foot-3 Cleveland provided 339 kills and 122 blocks in 108 sets. Early in the season, she became the 29th player in Purdue history to record her 1,000th career kill.

While postseason awards haven't been announced, Cleveland is sure to add to her illustrious resume.

Cleveland was an American Volleyball Coaches Association first-team All-American last season and a third-team choice as a sophomore. She also has been an all-Big Ten first-team selection the past two seasons.

Last Friday, Cleveland was among five seniors honored on Purdue's Senior Night. She responded with a season-high 18 kills in a win over Indiana. It was her second errorless performance of the season along with being her birthday.

"It was definitely nice having fans again. Even our sophomores this year had never experienced fans ever before," she said after attendance was limited last spring due to the pandemic. "Just being able to hug your parents a little longer after (matches) was nice. It definitely felt a lot better being back to normal."

Cleveland was moved to a right-side hitter as a sophomore for Purdue and has been there ever since.

"It was an adjustment at first, but now I would say it's my position," she said. "It's also nice that I am able to play other positions if they need, but I can say for sure I'm a right-side now."

Purdue advanced to the NCAA regional final in the spring before being ousted by eventual national champion Kentucky.

Getting to her first Final Four as a senior "would be a great opportunity," said Cleveland.

"This year is almost the same team we had last year, with the addition of some freshmen, because our seniors last year took their fifth year," she said. "This year was really focusing on — although we have a really large team — how we can each add something to the team, whether that's in practice or games, and really building off our connection with each other. That was the really big emphasis on this year."

Although Purdue saw its nine-match winning streak halted by Nebraska in the regular-season finale last Saturday, Cleveland believes the team's confidence remains high heading into the postseason.

"It's helpful we played that game going into the tournament and there's going to be a lot of good teams we'll play, starting off with the first round," she said. "But I do think we can continue to build together as a team and build that confidence. We're looking forward to this next week."

Cleveland has decided to graduate in May with a degree in retail management and not use an extra year of eligibility granted because of the pandemic. A professional volleyball career is in the back of her mind.

However, all Cleveland is focusing on at the moment is Thursday's match against the Redbirds.

"I know a lot of people from home will be watching to see the matchup," she said.

