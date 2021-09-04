Watch now: Illinois State volleyball strides past Illinois-Chicago

NORMAL — An Illinois State volleyball team that dropped its first three matches may be finding its way.

The Redbirds came through in two lengthy sets and defeated Illinois-Chicago, 29-27, 23-25, 25-19, 29-27, in the Red and White Invitational Saturday at Redbird Arena.

“Our offense was clicking. We made good adjustments offensively,” said ISU coach Leah Johnson. “I like our distribution. Everyone had double digit kills except our setter, which is expected. I’m really pleased with our offense.”

Sophomore Tamara Otene led the way with 21 kills and freshman Aliyah Moore added 18 as the Redbirds moved to 2-3 with their second win in as many days.

“Aliyah actually played full right side yesterday,” Johnson said of a victory over Ohio. “We were able to move her around today and let her swing on her strong side, which is the outside. That allowed her to heat up and be a threat more consistently.”

Sarah Kushner added 12 kills, while Kaitlyn Prondzinski and Nicole Lund chipped in 11 each. Johnson pointed to Kushner’s energy as a key factor.

“That’s her role. That’s what she’s supposed to do for us,” said the ISU coach. “Last week she went with the team. Now she’s taking the team. I’m very proud of her.”

Freshman setter Katelyn Lefler handed out 56 assists and joined Kaity Weimerskirch with a team-high 20 digs.

The Redbirds let three match points slip away in the final set before closing out the win on a Prondzinski kill and a Flames hitting error.

Moore believes ISU is well suited for such tense situations.

“Our practices really prepare us for that,” she said. “We have that pressure. We’re used to it.”

Otene recorded seven kills in the marathon first set, including a cross court attack that forged a 23-all tie. The Flames had snapped a 21-21 tie with a kill from 6-foot-10 redshirt freshman Salma Abdelhady and an ace from Martina Delucchi.

The back and forth continued until Kushner’s swing put away the final point.

UIC led 20-15 and held off a late Redbird rally for a set two win.

ISU led 5-0 and 8-2 in set three before the Flames clawed back for a 16-14 edge. The Redbirds scored seven of the next eight points to regain control.

“We moved to our switch block with Aliyah scoring on the left,” Johnson said. "The fourth we went back to our original. I love the versatility we have.”

Johnson said she had never previously faced a 6-10 opponent.

“Except when the men’s basketball team is at practice,” Johnson joked. “She did a good job. I love that she’s out there and getting after it.”

Delucchi totaled 19 kills and Paola Santiago 17 for UIC. The Flames, who pushed nationally ranked Marquette to five sets on Friday, slipped to 1-4.

