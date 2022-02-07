Texans in talks with Lovie Smith about top job, source says

KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in talks with assistant coach Lovie Smith for their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the meetings told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced that Smith had interviewed for the job.
The 63-year-old Smith is currently the Texans' associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He joined the team last offseason after spending 2016-2020 as the coach at Illinois.
The Texans fired David Culley, who is Black, after just one season as their coach. Smith, who is also Black, coached the Chicago Bears for nine seasons and coached Tampa Bay for two seasons ending in 2015.
Houston has interviewed multiple candidates over the last few weeks, including Brian Flores, Hines Ward, Josh McCown and Joe Lombardi. Flores, who is Black, was fired despite posting winning records in the final two of his three seasons in Miami.
Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins and two other teams last week over alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers.
The Chicago Bears have always had instances where the bond between players and coaches runs deep and it can be an issue when there is coaching turnover, and this coaching staff his its supporters with the roster.
The Texans had been criticized by some in the media this week for even considering McCown for the position since the 42-year-old former NFL quarterback has never coached at any level aside from volunteer coaching on his son's high school team. McCown spent part of the 2020 season on Houston's practice squad before retiring following a 17-year career.
The Texans went 4-13 last season in a year where star quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play after a trade request and amid 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault.
Smith was 144-81 with the Bears, leading them to the Super Bowl in the 2006 season where they lost to the Colts. He struggled in his stint with Tampa Bay, going 2-14 in his first season and 6-10 the following year before being let go.
Smith was 17-39 at Illinois before being fired with one regular season game left in his fifth season. The Texas native began his coaching career at his alma mater as the defensive coordinator for the high school team at tiny Big Sandy, Texas. in 1980 before moving on to college coaching in 1983.
His first NFL job came in 1996 when he was hired to coach linebackers for the Buccaneers.
GALLERY: A look at the career of Lovie Smith
Big Ten Media Days Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith speaks at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
Annie Rice
Big Ten Media Days Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith speaks at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
Annie Rice
Big Ten Media Days Football
Big Ten Conference head football coaches sit for a portrait during the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Front row, from left, Penn State's James Franklins, Indiana's Tom Allen, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Maryland's DJ Durkin, Ohio State's Urban Meyer, Rutger's Chris Ash and Michigan State's Mark Dantonio. Back row, from left, Minnesota's P.J. Fleck, Wisconsin's Paul Chryst, Nebraska's Scott Frost, Illinois' Lovie Smith, Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald, Iowa's Kirk Ferentz and Purdue's Jeff Brohm. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
Annie Rice
Rutgers Illinois Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith watches from the sideline during game against Rutgers. Smith announced he is rooting for Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four.
Associated Press
Lovie Smith for Tupper column
Head coach Lovie Smith watches spring practice for the University of Illinois football team earlier this month at Memorial Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, PANTAGRAPH NEWS SERVICE
Illinois Iowa Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith will lead spring practices which begin Tuesday with a team meeting and a field practice on Wednesday.
Associated Press
Lovie Smith for recruit story
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith and the Illini landed a big recruit in 4-star lineman Verdis Brown on Friday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
Buccaneers Rams Football
Buccaneers head coach Lovie Smith watches his team against the Rams earlier this month in St. Louis. Smith and the Bucs host the Bears on Sunday. Smith coached the Bears from from 2004-2012.
Dan McNeile
Lovie Smith
Former Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Lovie Smith will soon be introduced as the new football coach at the University of Illinois. Smith will replace Bill Cubit, who was fired by new Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman on Saturday.
Joe Deacon
Lovie Smith
After a year off, Lovie Smith returns to the head coaching ranks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Chris O'Meara
Giants Buccaneers Football
Lovie Smith is the new head coach of Illinois football.
Associated Press
Big Ten Fired Up Foes Football
Illinois coach Lovie Smith stands Sept. 1 near players and coaching staff during the team's game against Kent State in Champaign.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colton and Lovie
Colton Rahn, right, poses with Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith in 2017.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Purdue Illinois Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith has a word with an official in the first half of a college NCAA football game between Illinois and Purdue Oct. 13 in Champaign.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illinois-Wisconsin Preview Football
In this Sept. 1 file photo Illinois head coach Lovie Smith gives his quarterback A.J. Bush a pat on the back after a game against Kent State in Champaign.
HOLLY HART, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iowa Illinois Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith leaves the field after his team was defeated 63-0 by Iowa Saturday in Champaign.
Holly Hart, Associated Press
Iowa Illinois Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith looks on from the sideline in the first half against Iowa on Saturday.
Associated Press
Illinois Northwestern Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, right, talks to linebacker Del' Shawn Phillips during the first half of a game this past season against Northwestern. Lovie Smith announced Wednesday he will serve as defensive coordinator for this upcoming season.
Associated Press
Obit Michael McCaskey Football
In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, file photo, then-Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith, left, talks with Mike McCaskey, former chairman of the Chicago Bears before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Chicago. Michael McCaskey, who led the Chicago Bears for nearly three decades following the death of his grandfather George Halas, died Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer, the team said. He was 76.
Redbox Bowl Football (copy)
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, right, argues a call with a line judge during the second half of the Redbox Bowl.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
Lovie Dele
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, left, talks to middle linebacker Dele Harding on Friday during a practice at Laney College in Oakland.
DEREK NEAL, ILLINI ATHLETICS
Lovie (copy)
Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith, along with men's basketball coach Brad Underwood and athletics director Josh Whitman, took a pay cut.
MIKE GLASGOW, ILLINI ATHLETICS
Illini Northwestern 11 11.30.19.JPG (copy)
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith and other players walk off the field after the loss to Northwestern in 2019. Smith was fired by Illinois on Sunday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Illini Northwestern 3 11.30.19.JPG (copy)
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith helped engineer a turnaround this season to clinch its first bowl game since 2014.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois Iowa Football (copy)
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith signed defensive back Tahveon 'Taz' Nicholson on Wednesday to complete the Illini's 2020 recruiting class.
Randy Kindred
Illinois Michigan St Football (copy) (copy)
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith spoke with Mike Tirico on Friday afternoon on NBCSN's
Luck Talk Live.
Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Illinois Purdue Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith never lost faith in his team, even in the middle of a four-game losing street. The Illini have won back-to-back games with Rutgers coming to town on Saturday.
Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Illinois UConn Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, center, looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill
Big Ten Media Days Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith has maintained his team will be improved this season. The Illinois open the year at 11 a.m. Saturday at home against Akron.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Lovie
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith enters his fourth season hoping to make good on claims his team will be vastly improved this year. The Illini play host to Akron at 11 a.m. Saturday in their opener.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Smith
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, right, is banking on his defense taking a step forward this season after a statistically bad season last year.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Big Ten Media Days Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith was able to talk about quarterback Brandon Peters on Thursday at Big Ten Media Days.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Lovie Smith
The success of the Illinois football team in head coach Lovie Smith's fourth season will largely depend on the most important position on the field: Quarterback.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
DOMINANT Borders_Ramona 6 5.14.19.JPG
Ramona Borders of Decatur talks with football head coach Lovie Smith on Tuesday during the third annual Illini Celebration Dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
More photos at herald-review.com.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Borders_Ramona 8 5.14.19.JPG
Illini head coach Lovie Smith talks with Ramona Borders, a lifelong Illinois fan, on Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
SECONDARY Smith_Lovie 1 5.14.19.JPG
Illini football head coach Lovie Smith listens during the third annual Illini Celebration Dinner on Tuesday at the KC Hall.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Smith_Lovie 9 5.14.19.JPG
Illini football head coach Lovie Smith talks with guests during the Third annual Illini Celebration Dinner on Tuesday at KC Hall. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Smith_Lovie 2 4.06.19.JPG
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith talks with recruit Shammond Cooper on Saturday during Illinois spring football practice at Memorial Stadium. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Smith_Lovie 4.06.19.JPG
Head coach Lovie Smith talks with DL Jamal Milan (55 on Saturday during Illlinois Spring football at Memorial Stadium. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Minnesota Illinois Football (copy)
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith is optimistic heading into this season that the Illini will show improvement.
Associated Press
Illinois Maryland Football
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith's team has won two Big Ten conference games this season.
Associated Press
Lovie Smith 1
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith follows the first half against Nebraska last Saturday.
Associated Press
Smith_Lovie
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith watches practices.
Sam Anderson, Fighting Illini Athletics
Lovie Smith.jpg
Illinois coach Lovie Smith last season.
AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!