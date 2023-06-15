Handling the starting pitching assignment for game one of the College World Series is a formidable task for a softball player both mentally and physically.

Yet Mack Leonard felt as prepared as she possibly could be before facing juggernaut Oklahoma on June 7 in Oklahoma City.

“I was really nervous for Tennessee,” Leonard said of pitching two innings in a 5-1 win over the Volunteers that propelled the Seminoles into the best-of-three finals series.

“When I heard I was starting against OU, I wanted it. I felt so good with my mechanics, timing and rhythm, and our defense is phenomenal.”

Leonard, who starred at Normal Community High School and began her college career at Illinois State, allowed one hit and one earned run over three innings in a 5-0 Sooners win.

Leonard blasted a home run in game two for Florida State’s only run as Oklahoma secured the championship with a 3-1 triumph. It was the top-ranked Sooners’ 53rd straight win and capped a remarkable 61-1 season.

“We wanted to maintain a team atmosphere and not get too caught up in social media,” said Leonard. “We’ll never see anything like that as athletes again. That’s the biggest stage for softball right now. To see so many people love softball, it was awesome.”

Leonard was not removed after three innings of game one because of ineffectiveness. It was part of a plan to not allow Oklahoma to become comfortable facing one pitcher.

“I don’t pitch full games anymore. I have two pitches, a drop and a change up,” she said. “My job was to get through their lineup once and hold them the best I can, and I exceeded my expectations. Knowing coach trusted me in a key moment was awesome.

“If you leave me in longer, OU hitters are too good. They would start to adjust. You can’t continue to do the same thing as a pitching staff.”

Leonard’s pulled her home run down the right-field line.

“It was really awesome to do that. I was rounding first thinking that’s pretty cool to do on this stage,” she said. “Reality also hit that we needed more. I hoped it would spark our offense to get more runs. I loved it, but I wanted it to be something where we would carry momentum.”

The Florida State charter flight was greeted by a crowd of hundreds upon its return to Tallahassee.

“It was really heartwarming to see all those fans,” said Leonard. “The next day in the grocery store and bookstore, two people stopped me. All of Tallahassee loves FSU softball. I was very proud to be part of it all.”

Leonard batted .405 with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs from 2019-21 at ISU before transferring to Florida State.

After two seasons with the Seminoles, Leonard’s final college numbers reveal a .356 average with 30 homers and 153 RBIs. In the circle, she posted a 20-10 record, a 3.65 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 255⅓ innings.

“The biggest thing was finding a way to be comfortable when I’m uncomfortable. The first year was really uncomfortable,” she said. “But I got into it and the team was super welcoming. It’s a family here and my teammates are sisters. Everything about this university and the softball program exceeded my expectations.”

Leonard is considering a summer stint in the Chicago area playing for Athletes Unlimited, a professional softball league.

For five weeks, 56 players will be part of four teams playing at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont.

“Every weekend we have a three-game series. Each week you’re put on a different team and there are four captains each week,” said Leonard. “They house us and pay us to play. You earn money through a points system.”

Leonard will return to Florida State for the fall semester to finish her master’s degree in sports management. She also will serve as a graduate assistant in the athletic department.

As for the future …

“I don’t know what will be available to me physically. There has been a lot on my body to play at this level,” she said. “I would love to keep playing, but I do want to start a career someday. I know it will be in the sports world. But I don’t know what that will be.”

