Kindred: Maxwell Park renovation a well-deserved win for Normal West softball

The Wildcats have set a high standard and now, thanks to a Maxwell Park renovation by the Town of Normal, they have a home field befitting their success.

A $400,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources helped make it a reality. The Town of Normal matched that amount, creating an $800,000 project to upgrade several aspects of Maxwell Park.

A good chunk went to a facelift for the park’s two softball diamonds. Normal West’s varsity plays on the West diamond and the Wildcats’ junior varsity team on the East field.

New black fencing has been installed at both fields, along with netting on the backstops and fenced-in bullpens near the dugouts. The outfield fences, which were previoulsy at slowpitch softball distances (270 and 280 feet), are now a fastpitch-friendly 200 feet from home plate.

Multiple teams will use the fields throughout the year, but Cary Frey, Adult Sports Supervisor and a longtime employee of the Normal Parks and Rec Department, likes what the project does for Normal West.

“They have a highly successful program. It’s nice to give them these upgrades,” Frey said. “We’re doing what we can to give them a feeling of it being more of a home field.”

How?

For one, the bullpen near the Normal West varsity dugout includes “Wildcats” and the Wildcat logo on the pads. The scoreboards, which are yet to be installed, will have Normal West on them. And the varsity dugout, when completed, will have a windscreen, likely by next season, and possibly more room for equipment storage.

The scoreboards are to be added early this summer and there will be additional work on the dugouts.

“The last of the big projects will be the scoreboards,” Frey said. “We’re really pleased with it (the renovation). Bullpens are an amenity we didn’t have with the old fields. That’s a nice addition to have those right off of the dugouts.”

No changes have been made to the building that houses the press box and concession stands. That’s OK. The rest of the complex looks terrific.

It has a state-of-the-art feel that would have brought a smile to the late Charlie Crabtree, an avid Normal West supporter and former public address announcer at Wildcats’ home games. The Maxwell Park press box is named after him.

Likely, he is still watching from above and enjoying the view. Schermann and her players certainly appreciate the new look.

“It’s a huge difference,” Schermann said. “I don’t know how to explain it. But just being on the field for practice for the first time, we looked around and we could tell it really felt special and that they put a lot of time and effort into it.

“It is really high quality. They’re not quite finished with the work, but what has been put into it so far, it’s outstanding.”

Among the improvements is the dugouts have been upgraded and relocated closer to home plate. Previously, the dugouts were so far away – at slowpitch softball distance – Schermann and her staff could not communicate with their catcher.

They would sit in the bleachers instead.

“Now, the dugout is where it needs to be and improves our communication to our catcher and to the defense,” Schermann said.

The home varsity dugout may have overhead storage – a shelf or cubby unit – where players could put their helmets and gloves. Schermann asked for that and it is still being determined if it would leave enough headroom inside the dugout.

As for the home field touches – Normal West on the scoreboards, the Wildcat logo on the bullpen pads – Schermann worked with Frey to make those happen.

“We helped pay for some of those little extras that they would not have done had we not asked,” Schermann said. “It’s a good partnership.

“It’s unfortunate that Normal West softball doesn’t have a field on Normal West property. We’re one of the only Normal West teams that doesn’t have a home field on our school grounds. But we’re making due with what we have and I’m really happy with the improvements at Maxwell.”

Schermann is happiest for her players, who are embracing the new digs.

“I can tell there’s a little more pride in our home field and we just can’t wait for the rest of it to be completed,” she said.

The project is well done and well deserved. Call it another win for Normal West softball.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

