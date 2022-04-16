Kindred: Former Bloomington, Illinois State standout Keith Goodnight’s daughter starts for Alabama softball

The adrenalin rush of carrying a football, first at Bloomington High School and later at Illinois State, has been difficult for Keith Goodnight to replicate since his final game as a Redbird running back in 1995.

He is enjoying a close second currently as a fan of the University of Alabama softball team. His daughter, Dallis Goodnight, is the starting center fielder and among the top hitters as a freshman for the perennial power Crimson Tide.

Dallis Goodnight was batting .339 and tied for the team lead with 33 runs scored prior to Friday’s home game against Mississippi State. She also was a team-leading 16 of 18 in stolen base attempts, evidence she inherited the speed Dad used to outrun tacklers at BHS and ISU.

“I like to say she’s probably faster than I was back in the day,” Keith Goodnight said. “She’s certainly faster than I am now.

“It’s something where you’re as excited to watch her play as I was to play back years ago. I couldn’t be more proud of her for everything she dedicates and puts into the game. All of the accomplishments have been the result of a lot of hard work. I’m very proud of her commitment to really doing the best she can do.”

Dallis Goodnight starred at Mill Creek High School near the Goodnights’ home in Dacula, Georgia, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. She was a two-time Gwinnett County Player of the Year and the top-ranked outfielder in the class of 2021 by FloSoftball.

Like her father, she also participated in track in high school, capping off that experience by becoming the Georgia state long jump champion as a senior.

Still, softball is her first love. She began her career at 3 years old playing on a T-ball team consisting of boys and girls. That evolved into softball in youth leagues and on travel teams, where she climbed the competitive ladder and played on the nationally known Georgia Impact.

It led to being heavily recruited. Goodnight took official visits to Washington, Texas and Georgia and considered several other schools.

“At the end of the day, Alabama was the right fit for her and he felt that was going to be the best place for her to take the next step in her career,” Keith Goodnight said. “I can say that looking back, she made the right choice and really has never regretted that decision.

“The girls there and the coaches are phenomenal. I could not have entrusted her with a better program.”

Alabama was 34-6 prior to Friday’s game, ranked No. 2 in one national poll and No. 3 in another.

Dallis Goodnight is part of a blended family that includes eight children. Keith Goodnight and his wife, Kristen, each have four children from previous marriages. Most are grown and out of high school and college.

Keith Goodnight, who is Chief Product Officer for a specialty consumer reporting agency, has been living in the suburban Atlanta area since graduating from ISU in 1996. He amassed 1,750 rushing yards as a Redbird to rank 16th all-time and his 365 carries are the 15th most in school history.

He was a second-team all-Gateway Conference selection as a senior in 1995, ranking fourth in the league in rushing with 899 yards. Goodnight also made the Gateway All-Academic team that year and was an Academic All-American. His career included 12 rushing touchdowns, two receiving TDs and 805 yards on 36 kick returns, a 22.4 average.

The guy could play, and his experiences made him a valuable resource for Dallis as she went through the recruiting process. Yet, he has been careful not to overstep.

“I have taken the opportunity to share my experiences to help guide her and give her insight on the things that are going to help her,” he said. “That’s where my guidance has been focused. It’s really less on how to perform the mechanics of the game and more on how to manage the process, the work ethic, the ups and downs of competing at a high level.

“I let the coaches and her trainers and all of the other people give her all of the softball-related coaching and I try to stay out of that side of it.”

Among Dallis Goodnight’s biggest fans are her grandparents, Ken and Barbara Goodnight. They have relocated from Bloomington-Normal to the Atlanta area and live six miles from Keith.

They frequently make the four-hour trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to watch Dallis play.

“They are as adamant supporters of Dallis’ softball career as they were of my football career,” Keith said. “I wasn’t able to make this weekend’s games with Mississippi State, so they are checking in from Tuscaloosa.”

Alabama has made 13 appearances in the Women’s College World Series, winning the title in 2012 and finishing second in 2014. The Crimson Tide advanced to the WCWS in Oklahoma City last year.

“Hopefully, we’ll see them in Oklahoma City this year,” Keith Goodnight said.

What a rush that would be.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0