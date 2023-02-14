CHAMPAIGN — Illinois forward Zacharie Perrin has left the program and returned to France, the team announced in a release Tuesday.

Perrin joined the team in December and made his debut playing Jan. 19 against Indiana. Coach Brad Underwood recently spoke about his progress in practice, especially on the defensive end.

“He's getting a lot better, and I know he's getting dialed in with what we're doing," Underwood said Feb. 9 before the team's game against Rutgers.

Perrin spent the first part of the season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas after he was not able to join after originally signing in the summer.

Perrin is no longer on the team’s online roster and Illinois possibly has another open scholarship for next season. Illinois currently has two members of the 2023 class with four-stars Amani Hansberry and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. Italian guard Nicollo Morrietti joined the team in January and is set to redshirt this season.

Perrin was a three-star and the 218th ranked player in the 2023 class according to the 247sports composite. He’s also the second player to leave the team over the course of the season, with freshman point guard Skyy Clark taking a leave in January for personal reasons.

