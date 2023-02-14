Illinois had trouble containing Penn State’s offense when the Nittany Lions visited Champaign in December.

When Penn State hosted Illinois on Tuesday, its offense wreaked even more havoc. Jalen Pickett had 41 points, which went a long way in Penn State handing Illinois a 93-81 loss in State College, Pennsylvania.

Terrence Shannon Jr. led Illinois (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) with 20 points, 12 coming after the break. He started an early second half run to get Illinois within seven with 18:01 left, but the Nittany Lions offense kept scoring.

Penn State (15-11, 6-9) shot 57.9% from the field and had 1.38 points per possession on offense. It made 12-of-28 3s, and even with Illinois coming into the game as one of the best defenses in the country at defending 2-point field goals, Penn State shot 21-for-29 from inside the arc.

Penn State had 53 points in the first half, the most Illinois had given up in a half since a 91-88 loss to Rutgers on Dec. 20, 2020. The last time Illinois gave up 93 points was in its Braggin Rights’ loss to Missouri on Dec. 22.

Pickett once again was the glue for the Nittany Lions offense. He had 20 points and six assists in the win in Champaign, and more than doubled his scoring output while adding eight assists. He feasted in the mid-post or on switches, making a couple of his 3s in space after Illinois big Dain Dainja got caught in a switch onto him.

After Pickett’s performance and Trayce Jackson-Davis’ 35-point outing against Illinois, the Illini have conceded two of the top three scoring performances by players in Big Ten play this season. Pickett’s is the highest total while Zach Edey had 38 against Michigan State on Jan. 29.

Seth Lundy (15 points), Kanye Clark (12 points) and Andrew Funk (10 points) all were in double figures for the Nittany Lions.

Ty Rodgers had a career-high 11 points off the bench, shooting 5-for-6 from the field with eight rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. Luke Goode scored his first points of the season with a 3 in the first half, while RJ Melendez returned after missing Saturday’s game with a suspension.

Next, Illinois plays at No. 14 Indiana (18-7, 9-5) at 11 a.m. on Saturday and gets a rematch against Jackson-Davis. The Hoosiers won 80-65 in Champaign on Jan. 19.

Perrin leaves team

Illinois forward Zacharie Perrin has left the program and returned to France, the team announced in a release Tuesday.

Perrin joined the team in December and made his debut playing Jan. 19 against Indiana. Coach Brad Underwood recently spoke about his progress in practice, especially on the defensive end.

“He's getting a lot better, and I know he's getting dialed in with what we're doing," Underwood said Feb. 9 before the team's game against Rutgers.

Perrin spent the first part of the season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas after he was not able to join after originally signing in the summer.

Perrin is no longer on the team’s online roster and Illinois possibly has another open scholarship for next season. Illinois currently has two members of the 2023 class with four-stars Amani Hansberry and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. Italian guard Niccolo Morettii joined the team in January and is set to redshirt this season.

Perrin was a three-star and the 218th ranked player in the 2023 class according to the 247sports composite. He’s also the second player to leave the team over the course of the season, with freshman point guard Skyy Clark taking a leave in January for personal reasons.

