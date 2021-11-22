Heartland women's soccer team secures school's first national championship

NORMAL —
Heartland Community College has won its first national title.
The Hawks' women's soccer team finished an undefeated season by beating Pima (Ariz.) Community College, 3-2, on penalty kicks in the
National Junior College Athletic Association Division II championship match Saturday at Wichita, Kan.
Two goals by sophomore Lucia Cuadra, who had 40 for the season, helped send the title match into overtime.
After no scoring in two overtimes, the match came down to penalty kicks. Made attempts by Heartland's Marta Gonzalez and Paula Hernandez, on top of back-to-back saves by goal keeper Bekah Nielsen, a Normal West High School graduate, secured the victory.
First-year Heartland head coach Norman Ramos was named Coach of the Tournament and Cuadra was recognized as Most Valuable Player. Cuadra, Laia Gonzalez and Leslie Gutierrez received All-Tournament Team honors.
The Hawks, who lost in the national semifinals in 2020, finished with a 20-0 record and outscored their opponents, 100-9.
“These girls displayed what a champion looks like in every aspect of being a student athlete,” said Heartland associate athletic director Luke Wing.
Heartland had a school-record five teams advance to national tournament play. Joining the women’s soccer team were the men’s soccer team, men’s and women’s cross country teams and women’s volleyball team.
PHOTOS: Heartland Community College
Heartland Community College sign
Heartland Community College's main campus is at 1500 W. Raab Road in Normal.
LENORE SOBOTA, Pantagraph file photo
Heartland campus
Heartland Community College's Normal campus is seen from Birky Pond.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Officials tour Heartland
Dana King, left, associate dean of technology at Heartland Community College, describes how the school created a welding lab for training students to, from left, Marci Johnson, director of career technology education at the Illinois State Board of Education; Scott Stump, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education; and Heartland President Keith Cornille during a tour Feb. 14 at the Normal campus. Stump expressed interest in efforts, such as redirecting federal Perkins Grant money, to help train students for jobs where they would earn a living wage while continuing their education and seeking better opportunities.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Taking it in
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille visits the Muro exhibit Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Joe McCauley Gallery at Heartland's Instructional Commons Building on the Normal campus. The exhibit runs until March 6.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
031720-blm-loc-1virusheartland
Heartland Community College Board Chair Gregg Chadwick, far left, seated next to President Keith Cornille, listens to a report at last month's board meeting. Tuesday's board meeting has been rescheduled for March 31.
Lenore Sobota
021520-blm-loc-9heartland
Scott Stump, left, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, talked with teachers and administrators after his tour of Heartland Community College Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Stump said the Department of Education was trying to move schools to be more nimble about changing curriculum to meet the needs of employers. Faculty asked Stump to extend the use of Perkins grants to fund student tuition and training for faculty to meet the changing STEM environment. The Trump administration budget has asked congress to increase Perkins grants to Illinois from about 45 million to 70 million dollars. The request still needs to pass through Congress for approval.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
021520-blm-loc-8heartland
Scott Stump, left, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, listened to Dana King, left, associate dean of technology at Heartland Community College, talk about how fast technology changes and how difficult it is to predict student needs as they tour an industrial controller lab Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The school is trying to build a curriculum that will begin to teach technicians how to build lithium batteries at the new Rivian automotive plant south of campus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
