Heartland women's soccer team secures school's first national championship

NORMAL — Heartland Community College has won its first national title.

The Hawks' women's soccer team finished an undefeated season by beating Pima (Ariz.) Community College, 3-2, on penalty kicks in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II championship match Saturday at Wichita, Kan.

Two goals by sophomore Lucia Cuadra, who had 40 for the season, helped send the title match into overtime.

After no scoring in two overtimes, the match came down to penalty kicks. Made attempts by Heartland's Marta Gonzalez and Paula Hernandez, on top of back-to-back saves by goal keeper Bekah Nielsen, a Normal West High School graduate, secured the victory.

First-year Heartland head coach Norman Ramos was named Coach of the Tournament and Cuadra was recognized as Most Valuable Player. Cuadra, Laia Gonzalez and Leslie Gutierrez received All-Tournament Team honors.

The Hawks, who lost in the national semifinals in 2020, finished with a 20-0 record and outscored their opponents, 100-9.

“These girls displayed what a champion looks like in every aspect of being a student athlete,” said Heartland associate athletic director Luke Wing.

Heartland had a school-record five teams advance to national tournament play. Joining the women’s soccer team were the men’s soccer team, men’s and women’s cross country teams and women’s volleyball team.

