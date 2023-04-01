NORMAL — Heartland Community College Athletics announced Matthew Kemp will be the new head coach of the men and women's soccer program.

Kemp was the former assistant men's soccer coach and recruiting coordinator for Illinois Wesleyan University. He also had coaching experience at the high school level in Nebraska. He has coaching badges from the English Football Association and he interned with the Boston United Football Club in England in 2010.

He played college soccer at Bellevue University and California State-Monterey Bay Division II. He has a bachelor's degree in human communication journalism and media studies from California State University-Monterey Bay.

The men's and women's soccer teams at Heartland have had success in recent seasons. The women's soccer team ended their season with a 12-3-1 record, including three wins over ranked opponents. They were ranked the No. 1 team for several weeks in the NJCAA DII polls and claimed a Region-24 championship.

The men's team posted a 15-game winning streak last season, including five wins over ranked opponents. Their tournament play included a Region-24 championship and a District championship.

