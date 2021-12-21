Reeves, Illinois St. host UTSA

UTSA (6-5) vs. Illinois State (7-5)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 2 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Dhieu Deing and UTSA will face Antonio Reeves and Illinois State. Deing has scored 24 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 19.4 over his last five games. Reeves is averaging 20 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Illinois State's Reeves has averaged 20.8 points while Sy Chatman has put up 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Roadrunners, Deing has averaged 16.6 points and six rebounds while Jacob Germany has put up 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.

DOMINANT DHIEU: Deing has connected on 29.5 percent of the 88 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 40 over his last five games. He's also converted 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Redbirds have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Roadrunners. Illinois State has 43 assists on 84 field goals (51.2 percent) over its past three outings while UTSA has assists on 28 of 71 field goals (39.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Redbirds have averaged 23 free throws per game.

