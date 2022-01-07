Murray State to become 11th member of MVC for 2022-23 school year

NORMAL — The Missouri Valley Conference is growing again — and it might not be done yet.

The Murray State University Board of Regents accepted an invitation from the MVC on Friday morning to join the league during a special meeting on the school's campus in Murray, Ky.

The Racers will become the 11th MVC member on July 1 in time for the 2022-23 school year. Murray State, which sponsors 15 sports, has been part of the Ohio Valley Conference since 1948.

Various national reports say the MVC is considering adding a 12th team for the 2022-23 school year, with Illinois-Chicago emerging as the leading candidate.

Another OVC school, Belmont, in September agreed to join the MVC for the 2022-23 school year. That gave the league 11 members until Loyola decided in November to leave the MVC after eight years and join the Atlantic-10 Conference after this school year ends.

Current schools in the MVC are Illinois State, Bradley, Southern Illinois, Loyola, Indiana State, Evansville, Valparaiso, Northern Iowa, Drake and Missouri State.

“Excited for Murray State, and excited for the Missouri Valley Conference,” said MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson. “Everyone is aware of the tremendous success Murray has had, especially in the sport of basketball. The Racers will be a fantastic addition to our Conference.”

Murray State and the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which is separate from the MVC, began talks about the Racers joining that league after receiving the MVC invitation. The Races' rifle program will continue to compete in the OVC.

Murray State's sports include basketball (men/women), baseball, cross country (men/women), football, golf (men/women), rifle (coed), soccer (women), softball, tennis (women), track & field-indoor/outdoor (women) and volleyball.

“On behalf of everyone at Illinois State Athletics, we would like to welcome Murray State into the Missouri Valley Conference," said ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan. "Commissioner Jackson and the entire MVC staff have done a tremendous job identifying top-level programs to add to our conference and the addition of Murray State will no doubt strengthen our league.

"Murray State has proven the ability to perform yearly as a nationally ranked top 100 athletics program and it has a passionate fan base that supports the Racers wherever they go. We are extremely excited to add them to the MVC and look forward to competing against the Racers starting in 2022.”

ISU played Murray State's men's basketball team on Nov. 16 at Redbird Arena. The Racers took a 77-65 victory and currently have an 11-2 record.

"What an incredibly exciting day for Murray State University and the Murray, Kentucky community,” said Racers men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon. “The Missouri Valley Conference is one of the premier basketball leagues in the country. We look forward to both the opportunities and the challenges that this historic day presents.

"I am thrilled for all of our former players, coaches, and our passionate fans who have remained loyal to the Racers for generations. Lastly, I want to recognize and thank President (Bob) Jackson and (athletic director) Kevin Saal for their vision, hard work, and commitment to make this day a reality."

The MVC did not say if the league will continue its double round-robin schedule in men's and women's basketball.

