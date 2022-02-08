Watch now: 5 takeaways from Millikin women's basketball's victory over Illinois Wesleyan

A huge student section and many community members filled the stands to get a chance to see the top two CCIW teams – both entering with 10-1 conference records – do battle.

After a COVID shortened season that didn't allow many in-person fans, the show of support was important to player and coach alike.

"That was the biggest crowd I've ever been a part of here. Having that many fans in the stands never hurts anything. It was an amazing atmosphere," Millikin head coach Olivia Lett said. "I can't thank our student section and the community enough because that felt like playoff basketball. That's what we recruit these kids to come here and play in front of and that's a fun environment."

Elyce Knudsen, Millikin's leading scorer with 24 points, is a Tolono Unity graduate and had friends and family in the stands on Monday.

"It was a great astrosphere. I haven't played in an atmosphere like that since senior night in high school," Knudsen said. "To have fans back and the students, it was awesome. Seeing the support from the community is amazing. We were able to have our friends and family here."

Late Wesleyan run

Millikin led by 18 at halftime, 35-17, and built their largest lead of the game at 23 points with 2:38 left in the third quarter. It still seemed inevitable that the Titans would make a run to tighten the game and it finally came in the fourth quarter with a 15-2 run to open the last period.

"I didn't think it was that much different from the first game (a 73-51 victory for the Titans on Jan. 19). We did a better job shooting in the first time we played them," Wesleyan head coach Mia Smith said. "We did not play true to ourselves today. We did not attack the rim like we needed to. We got better int he fourth quarter and I'm happy with our fourth quarter."

Wesleyan put in 25 points in the fourth, slightly more than they had scored in the first three quarters combined. The Millikin lead was too substantial however, as the Big Blue's advantage was only shrunk to nine points late in the fourth.

Senior Brooke Lansford scored a team-high 16 points, junior Katelyn Heller added 15 and freshman Lauren Huber had 13.

"We are typically a finesse team. Millikin is a passing team that plays more physical," Smith said. "If we don't match their physicality, this is what's going to happen. We were able to match their physicality in the fourth quarter."

The loss puts Wesleyan (13-8, 10-2 CCIW) a game behind Millikin in the conference title race but Smith isn't concerned about that side of the season.

"I'm not worried about the CCIW standings. We were picked to be tied for third at the start of the season," she said. "(This season), we are starting freshmen. This team has really done a great job and I am proud of them. I'm proud of that comeback because we could have been beaten by 40 or 50 tonight and we weren't."

Staton's fast start

Millikin's Aubrey Staton got the Millikin offense moving in the first quarter with eight points. She connected on two 3-pointers in the period, including a 3 to open the game and put Millikin ahead for good.

Overall, the Big Blue senior finished with 12 points, going 4-for-5 from the field. She added four blocks on the defensive end of the floor.

"I am always ready to play here and we had great fans that showed up for us tonight," Staton said. "It was a great win to get us ready for the conference tournament and it should give us home court advantage in the conference tournament, if the season goes the way we want it to."

Hildebrand sets record

Millikin's Jordan Hildebrand finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals. She also added to her record-setting career by playing in her 111th game for the Big Blue. She became the longest playing Millikin women's basketball player on Saturday against Carroll University when she surpassed Aubrey Minott's 109 game mark.

"That's my best friend. She stayed another year to play with me and the team. I'm proud of her and she's our top dog," Knudsen said. "She tells us what to do and she makes our team. I'm glad to have her this year."

Minott played point guard for the Big Blue from 2001 to 2005 and was instrumental in the NCAA title run in her senior season. She was inducted into the Millikin Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

Hildebrand will be key if this year's team is be able to approach the success of the 2005 team.

"It is great to have senior leadership in moments like tonight and Jordan stayed very composed," Lett said. "Jordan is a special player and she has helped change this program. I'm very fortunate that (former Millikin head coach Lori Kearns) brought her in and she is a very heady basketball player."

Still work to do

Although Millikin (17-4. 11-1 CCIW) cleared their biggest hurdle to a CCIW championship with the win on Monday, the Big Blue still have four games left on their CCIW schedule.

Next up is a road trip North Central College (8-14, 5-8 CCIW) on Wed. and then North Park University (14-6, 7-5 CCIW) comes to the Griswold Center on Sat., Feb. 12. The last week of the regular season has Elmhurst University (3-18, 1-12 CCIW) coming to Millikin on Wed., Feb. 16 and then a road game to Wheaton College (14-7, 6-6 CCIW) on Sat., Feb. 19.

"We've got to keep going. This was a fun rivalry game but this isn't where it stops for us," Knudsen said. "We have more conference to go and we want to make an NCAA run."

