NORMAL — Illinois State University has named Jeri Beggs to serve as interim athletics director starting May 1.

The selection, announced shortly after 5 p.m. Friday by Interim President Aondover Tarhule, comes a day after news that current director of athletics Kyle Brennan would leave the position at the end of this month.

Brennan, who could not be reached for comment Thursday, resigned after WGLT raised questions about spending on a December 2021 donor trip to Indianapolis with Aaron Rossi, CEO of the now-dissolved Reditus Laboratories.

Beggs, a marketing professor, is in her 14th year as the university's faculty athletics representative, according to ISU.

In a statement, Tarhule said she brings a "wealth of experience in athletics governance" and deep dedication to student-athletes to the role.

"I am confident in her leadership," he said, "and know she will work collaboratively with Athletics staff as well as internal and external partners, and be a strong advocate for our programs within the community and the MVC."

Beggs is serving the final year of a four-year term on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors and recently served on the NCAA Transformation Committee, a 21-member body formed to identify opportunities to modernize college sports.

Other past leadership roles have included serving nine years on the Committee on Academics, including as chair of the Subcommittee on Penalties and Appeals, and served on the Faculty Athletics Representative Association (FARA) Executive Committee for 12 years. She led the group as its president in 2016-2017.

"I am excited and humbled by this incredible opportunity to serve my University and the Redbird athletics program," Beggs said in a written statement. "I look forward to working with our many stakeholders, furthering the success of our athletic programs, and promoting the success of the more than 400 student-athletes who wear Illinois State on their jerseys."

University officials previously said a national search would be conducted for a permanent replacement for Brennan.

'Inconsistent with university values'

WGLT's reporting indicated Brennan and Deputy Athletics Director Mark Muhlhauser spent more than $23,000 on the trip for the Big Ten football championship game between Michigan and Iowa on Dec. 4, 2021.

The expenses included more than $18,000 for nine tickets, a stop at a strip club called the Red Garter Gentlemen’s Club, a $144 rideshare trip and more than $4,500 for hotel rooms.

The trip was partially paid for with money from the ISU Foundation, the fundraising arm of the university, as Brennan submitted vouchers that identified the spending as “donor stewardship,” according to WGLT’s reporting.

The Pantagraph has filed requests for Brennan’s recent communications and last few years of expense reports under the Freedom of Information Act.

The NPR station previously reported Rossi had pledged $3 million to ISU Athletics to help fund the new Indoor Practice Facility, just weeks before he was indicted on federal tax-fraud charges.

Rossi is also in the midst of civil litigation in which he is accused of mishandling company money to fund his lavish lifestyle, including private planes and dozens of vehicles.

WGLT reported Brennan’s Indianapolis trip was taken in one of Rossi’s private planes.

In a statement to The Pantagraph on Thursday, the university said: “The Redbird community has a deep loyalty and commitment to Illinois State as shown by the rich culture of philanthropy at the University. Donor relationships fostered with individuals and organizations seek philanthropic investments that help advance the ISU experience for students, faculty, and staff.

“While donor cultivation activities are an integral part of building and maintaining donor relations, they are expected to be fiscally reasonable and responsible, and to be consistent with the University’s mission and values. These practices are continually under review. The University has been made aware that spending for some cultivation activities appears to be inconsistent with the University’s mission and values. The University will be conducting a full financial audit of the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.”

Brennan was named director of athletics in December 2020, when he was given a contract that would run through June 30, 2024. His yearly salary was set at $220,000 and he was given a Bloomington Country Club membership and a vehicle to use.

In 2022, Brennan's contract was extended until June 30, 2027 with a yearly salary of $242,892.

“I want to thank Kyle for the energy and dedication he brought to this position,” Tarhule said Thursday. “Under his leadership Redbird athletes have achieved great success in the classroom and in competitions. I wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

