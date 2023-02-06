IOWA CITY — Jayden Epps was one-on-on with Iowa center Filip Rebraca at the rim.

That wasn’t a problem for the 6-foot-2 Epps, who surrendered a half a foot and 40 pounds. He muscled Rebraca out of the way to find space and laid the ball in.

Those points came during a second-half flurry that was crucial in keeping Illinois in the game, even though the Illini came up short late against the Hawkeyes, Epps finished with 16 points and five assists, 14 of those points coming in the second half.

His performance against Iowa was another game where he played over 30 minutes. He’s averaging 27.9 minutes per game in the new calendar year, and the Iowa game was the latest example of him being put behind the wheel of the Illini’s offense.

He’s been increasingly efficient with his ability to get to the rim at will for moments like the one against Rebraca, or key finishes like a layup late against Michigan State.

“Jayden’s a rockstar,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He carried us in spots in the second half.”

Epps has taken the lead guard role and run with it, averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 assists and just 1.3 turnovers over his past four games while his responsibility has been steadily increasing as the year has gone on.

He’s taken on more and more offensive responsibility, and was the one Illinois ran offense through at times in the second half when he had 12 points in a 3:43 stretch.

“I’d be hard-pressed to find a better freshman guard, not just in this league but in the country," Underwood said.

Epps came to Illinois with scoring being one of his primary traits, and while he’s shown the ability to create his own shot, it's his floor game that has gone through a stark improvement in his career.

After having four turnovers at home against Wisconsin on Jan. 7, Epps hasn’t had more than two turnovers in a single contest. He’s also had multiple games with five assists and no turnovers, including the game against Iowa on Saturday.

Epps has just seven total turnovers in his past eight contests, and is starting to run the offense with maturity beyond his years.

“You guys remember that press last year ate up Trent (Frazier). This year, he just cooked it,” Underwood said. “It wasn’t an issue. He’s playing great.”

That kind of level-headedness is standard for Epps.

“I would say that’s just my personality,” Epps said. “That’s just the type of person I am. I never get too high, never get too low. Just staying poised and trying to keep my teammates poised as well.”

“A lot of that is God-given,” Underwood said. “His mom — I read some articles about his mom; she was a clutch performer. She’s been there. You just have a knack for those moments. He’s so stoic. He’s got great emotion. He’s very stoic in his approach.”

The transition to the college game has looked seamless for the four-star recruit from Virginia.

He’s relished the extra film and practice work with teammates and the coaching staff, and it's paying off with an impressive freshman season.

"Most of my day is dedicated to the game of basketball and I would say that's the biggest difference for me," Epps said. "I'm falling in love with the process."

Illinois entered the season with a question mark at point guard due to the primary options being freshman, but Epps' play recently has given the Illini its likely short and long term solution at that spot.

“Nothing rattles him and boy, you like that from a leader,” Epps said. “He’s getting very comfortable calling actions, calling plays. My trust in him is growing minute by minute.”

