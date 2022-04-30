Watch Now: Illinois lineman Vederian Lowe, Doug Kramer drafted on third day of NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' offensive tackle Vederian Lowe was drafted 184th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Lowe started 52 games, including 45 straight, for the Illini over the past five seasons. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection the past two seasons.

He was a three-star recruit from Aubrun High School in Rockford, Illinois. He is a father of two who adopted his younger brother, gaining guardianship of him in July.

He'll join a Viking team that was 8-9 last season and will compete for a position on the offensive line at either guard or tackle.

A couple picks later, fellow offensive lineman Doug Kramer was selected in the sixth round at 207th overall by the Chicago Bears. Kramer started 48 games with the Illini in six seasons with the team.

Kramer was a second-team Big Ten selection for a team that ran the ball well with backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray behind Kramer and Lowe.

Kramer's size at 6-foot-2 makes him small for an NFL offensive lineman, but he'll at the very least add good depth to a Bears offensive line that allowed a sack on over 10% of rookie quarterback Justin Fields' dropbacks last season.

With Lowe, Kramer and Kerby Joseph, Illinois has three players drafted into the NFL for the first time since 2016 when Jihad Ward, Ted Karras and Clayton Fejedlem were all selected. Before this weekend, Illinois had three players drafted in the past four drafts combined.

Illinois tied for seventh in the big ten with their trio of selections. Penn State had a league-high eight while Ohio State had six and Michigan and Wisconsin had five each.

Other Illini signed deals to rookie camps or as undrafted free agents.

Linebacker Jake Hansen signed for former head coach Lovie Smith with the Houston Texans. Hansen had an injury derail his 2021 season after leading Illinois in tackles in 2020 and being an All-Big Ten second team selection. Hansen had 276 tackles in his Illinois career with 12 forced fumbles.

Cornerback Tony Adams signed with the New York Jets. He was a multi-year starter at corner and started games at safety early in his Illinois career. He had a standout pro day running a sub-4.4 second 40-yard dash.

Quarterback Brandon Peters reportedly signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Khalan Tolson indicated on Twitter he signed with the Carolina Panthers. Last year's starting kicker James McCourt signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tolson was a starter for the past two seasons and had 130 career tackles while Peters threw for 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns this season while dealing with injuries as the Illini's starter.

