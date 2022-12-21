No. 16 Illinois prepared for Braggin' Rights clash vs. Missouri

CHAMPAIGN — If any of the new players on Illinois’ roster needed a crash course on the importance of the Braggin’ Rights game, they got one from assistant Chester Frazier.

Before No. 16 Illinois had its practice on Tuesday, Frazier walked into the gym holding a picture from his playing days where he and his Illini teammates held the Braggin' Rights trophy.

"He lets us know he's undefeated, 3-0, never lost to these guys," Coleman Hawkins said. "I can't say that myself, but you know, maybe these younger guys hopefully can say the same thing. So it means a lot to him, too."

Frazier is undefeated as a player and assistant coach in the rivalry after the Illini’s win last season. Illinois will have a chance to give him another victory over Missouri at this year’s Braggin’ Rights on Thursday (8 p.m. on SEC Network).

"We don't like these guys," Hawkins said. "We're not supposed to like these guys. It's not just your next opponent. It's Mizzou, bragging rights."

The Tigers are 10-1 under new coach Dennis Gates and want to get out in transition in a similar way to Illinois. Missouri is 18th in the country in adjusted tempo according to Kenpom and are in the top 15 in offensive efficiency.

That means it’ll not only be a test of the defense that seemed to respond well against an overmatched opponent in Alabama A&M, but also in an offense that’ll likely need to put up points to keep pace.

Illinois' offense is still a little bit of a work in progress. The team got enough baskets down the stretch in a 68-47 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday, but had a cold spell in the middle of the second half and shot under 45% from the field for the fourth time in the past six games.

"We did a good enough job getting to where we needed to get to; we just didn't do a good enough job of executing," coach Brad Underwood said.

The offense and full-court press have had their moments, mainly in a pair of wins over top-10 teams in UCLA and Texas, but consistency has been lacking.

"We played those games for a reason — I think that shows what we're capable of being," Underwood said. "But it's a lot. It's a really, really long season."

Matthew Mayer was the star late against Alabama A&M, and also was active in the timeout to spur a second half run. He also voiced that there had been some things to work out with the coaching staff after the game, but Underwood praised him again Tuesday and things seemed to have simmered.

"I like Matt a lot because I can push his buttons and he reacts and he can have the ability to go change outcomes," Underwood said. "And not a lot of people have that."

With another week of practice and some weeks to come over Christmas break, it seems like any frustrations or issues are shifting towards the rearview.

"I love our locker room," Underwood said. "I love fiery guys. I love competitive guys. I love guys who I can try to move the needle with. I think it's what makes the game exciting is when those guys all come together and mold and we're getting there. We're really, really close."

