Illinois falls in NCAA Tournament opener against Arizona

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Illinois softball was off to a hot start with a 2-0 lead over Arizona in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament regional.

Then the Wildcats bats caught fire and the wheels came off for the Illini.

Three Arizona home runs, including back-to-back bombs in the third inning, gave Illinois a 8-3 loss on Friday at the Missouri Softball Complex.

Illinois plays Missouri State in an elimination game Saturday at 4 p.m. and has a steep road to the regional championship.

It’ll have to win four straight games in two days to advance to the super regionals. That would start with beating the Bears Saturday and then beating the loser of the winner's game between No. 15 overall seed Missouri and Arizona.

Then, it would have to win two straight against the winner of the Arizona-Missouri game.

A two-RBI double from Kelly Ryono gave Illinois a two-run lead in the bottom of the first, but a wearing down of Illinois ace Sydney Sickels and an offense that dried up after the first inning is what gave the Wildcats eight unanswered runs.

Izzy Pacho cut the Illini’s lead in half with a homer in the top of the second before back-to-back bombs from Sharlize Palacios and Allie Skaggs gave the Wildcats a 4-2 lead after three innings. Arizona got four more insurance runs in the top of the fifth to put the Illini in an 8-2 hole they weren’t able to recover from.

Sickels gave up four runs in the first 2 ⅔ innings, but none of Illinois pitchers had an easy time against the Arizona lineup. Tori McQueen gave up a run and three hits in 1⅓ innings while Lauren Wiles gave up three runs in 2 ⅓ innings before Sickels came back in to get the final two outs.

Illinois scored once after the first inning, with Arizona pitcher Hannah Bowen finding her groove and mowing down the Illini lineup down the stretch. Bowen struck out - in a complete game effort, including retiring 10 straight Illinois hitters from the second to fifth innings.

Steiner and Stevie Mead each struck out with runners on first and second in the bottom of the second inning while Ryono struck out with runners on first and second in the fifth.

The Illini then stranded a pair in the sixth before Steiner scored in the seventh off an RBI hit from Ryono.

The late inning run wasn't enough, with its opening round loss leaving Illinois a tough postseason road ahead.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.