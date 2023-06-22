CHAMPAIGN — One of Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman’s standout memories from his past season came when the administrator was wearing a bucket hat and a tuxedo T-shirt.

He was in South Bend, Indiana, for the Illinois women’s NCAA Tournament appearance that was another step in a landmark year for the athletic department. The football program made a January bowl game while both basketball programs made the big dance.

"I can't help but reflect back on where we started and here we are," Whitman said. "And to know that when I got here seven-and-a-half years ago, in those three categories we were a resounding 0-for-3. And now to be here, years later and to be 3-for-4, one of a select group across the country, you just are going to get really grateful for the journey you've traveled and the people who have traveled with you."

The athletic program also had its highest graduation rate on record of 95% and had its highest GPA in the non-COVID era.

Whitman reflected on the year that was for the Illinois athletics department in his annual roundtable. Here are some takeaways:

Spikes in revenue, football season tickets

Whitman said Illinois had its second-highest revenue total ever this past fiscal year.

It had record men’s basketball ticket revenue and saw spikes in attendance for women’s basketball. It’s also seen an uptick in football season tickets with a 92% retention rate and 8,000 new season tickets sold with the season still months away.

An increase in success for marquee programs has given the department an opportunity to take advantage financially, which is something Whitman is pursuing aggressively.

He’s shuffled some staff around to new roles and hired a new chief commercial officer, Tom Moreland, while making it a priority to have more direct contacts for purchasers of tickets or donors.

The department is also in the process of finding a company to partner with to outsource event staffing to help improve fan experience, with hopes it will help increase staff to work athletic events.

Whitman also said that there won’t be any in-season reductions to football ticket prices, so the prices that are released before the season when single-game tickets go on sale won’t be reduced during the season like they were last year.

Standing against college sports gambling

Whitman testified to the Illinois legislature in an attempt to curb a bill that would allow online gambling on in-state college institutions.

There was a sunshine provision that meant those bets had to be placed in person, and after his testimony that was extended for another year.

“We bought ourselves a little more time,” Whitman said.

Illinois is finalizing a partnership to track bets and make sure those in the athletic department or adjacent to it aren't involved in any suspicious activity.

Whitman has taken a strong stance against gambling on local college sports, citing the abuse athletes received from those who lost bets placed on their teams.

“Me and my colleagues, we’re not opposed to sports gambling; we’re opposed to college sports gambling,” Whitman said.

Confidence in new leadership

Whitman voiced support for new NCAA president Charlie Baker and new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti on Wednesday.

He said he has appreciated his “candid” conversations with Baker and agrees with Baker’s stance on NIL standardization and disclosure. Whitman said he was “optimistic” about his leadership with the NCAA.

Petitti was announced as the new Big Ten commissioner in April, and Whitman has had multiple conversations with him since he was hired. Whitman’s been impressed with his intelligence and creativeness to begin his tenure.

“We’re at the moment where leadership is prioritized,” Whitman said. “It’s at a premium. We need those two guys and all of us to fully flex our leadership muscles and show we're not afraid of navigating a very complex, evolving environment.”

Whitman voices support for collective

The ICON collective, a second NIL collective working with Illinois athletes, was formally announced in March. It’s run by former Illini swimmer Kathleen Knight and has been supported by the athletic department.

“The development and creation of ICON is one of the most notable developments of this past year,” Whitman said.

The collective has helped retain athletes, especially on the football team with players like Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton returning rather than making the jump to the NFL.

The athletic department can’t be directly involved in these deals, but Whitman has confidence in Knight and the collective's work so far.

“Our relationship with ICON is the envy of many,” Whitman said.

Some states have started to introduce legislation that would protect schools from investigation while also possibly allowing schools to have more involvement in NIL deals than currently allowed by NCAA rules. Whitman isn’t pushing for that.

“I don’t see us philosophically making those steps,” he said.

Being proactive in regards to future

Whitman will begin a five-year term on the NCAA’s strategic planning and vision committee during what’s become a period of major change in the industry with the introduction of NIL and the transfer portal.

He continued to be vocal about his preference of the NCAA taking control and being proactive with agreements to solutions to issues like revenue-sharing or NIL rather than letting them be determined in legislatures or courts.

Whitman floated the idea of a database for departments, collectives and athletes to get a “better sense of what the market truly is” in regards to deals and for standardized NIL contracts. That database could be private, with access given to those groups.

He also said that with new television rights contracts and other changes could put revenue sharing more into focus.

“I think that microscope is going to continue to intensify,” Whitman said.

With those possibilities, Whitman had been a proponent of getting in front of those issues, though he also recognized that large changes are difficult with the current landscape and structure within the NCAA.

“If we don’t, someone will write it for us and I don't know if we’ll love the way that it reads,” Whitman said.

Rivalries were scheduling priorities

Whitman said he was pleased with the outcome of the new Big Ten football scheduling model that will start in the 2024 season. It won't have divisions, but instead "pod-like scheduling" that will rotate but protect rivalries.

Illinois was placed in yearly games with Northwestern and Purdue — two rivals Whitman pursued quickly and made sense geographically.

Northwestern is the Illini’s traditional rivalry opponent, and while dates haven’t been set, Whitman said the athletic department has liked the idea of the game being in the traditional rivalry week spot near Thanksgiving.

Whitman said Iowa and Indiana would have been logical choices for a third rivalry, but with most conference schools getting just two protected opponents, those conversations didn’t get to an advanced point.

These changes were made because of the additions of USC and UCLA, who will join the conference in 2024. Whitman said that solutions are currently being planned for long-distance travel to play games on the road at the Los Angeles area schools, especially for non-revenue sports. Some possible ideas could be teams traveling together and playing both USC and UCLA in the same weekend.

Whitman discussed wanting to maximize the efficiency and amount of possible charter travel to cut down on possible missed class time for students when traveling to those destinations.

