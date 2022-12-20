Aaron Henry with 'touch' that has Bret Bielema believing in him as Illinois' DC

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema had a plan for when he needed to replace his defensive coordinator.

He always has a list of a couple of possible replacements for members or his staff if they move on, like former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters did when he became the head coach at Purdue.

Bielema didn’t have to go far to get one of the top names on his list to replace Walters. That man was actually on the middle of a recruiting trip with him. He was in Jackson, Mississippi, with defensive backs coach Aaron Henry.

“I looked at him and said, ‘Are you ready?’” Bielema said.

Henry was initially confused, thinking it was for a flight later in the day, but eventually got the message and Bielma had a conversation with him and got the response he wanted.

“Staffing is everything for me," Bielema said. "I knew that I wanted Aaron to be the voice."

Illinois also lost its outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane to Purdue to be the defensive coordinator under Walters.

Kane and Walters were two of the big pieces who, with the help of Henry and the rest of the staff, formed the Illini’s defensive scheme that was one of the best in the country.

“For him to be the sole play caller there, I can’t blame him for that,” Bielema said. “Everybody gets rewarded in these opportunities.”

Now Henry builds off that and will have his opportunity to lead the unit. He was vital in developing Devon Witherspoon from being a zero-star recruit out of high school into a unanimous All-American, Jim Thorpe award finalist and likely first-round pick.

Henry is 34 and the bowl game will be the first time he’s called plays as a coordinator. Bielema isn’t concerned with that in part since he was younger than that when he was a co-defensive coordinator at Kansas State.

“Age is just a number. My first play-calling experience, we were the 88th defense in the country before I took it over, and then by week five or six, we were the No. 1 defense in the country,” Bielema said. “I'd never called a play in my life. Everybody’s got to start somewhere. The growth I saw him make this year was huge.”

Bielema has seen that growth from Henry for over a decade. He recruited Henry as a corner near the beginning of his time at Wisconsin before Henry became an All-Big Ten player. Henry then worked under him as a graduate assistant at Arkansas.

That coaching career was a bit of a surprise for Henry, who as a player told Bielema he would never coach. He later came around and after working with him at Arkansas, became a full-time assistant with stints at Rutgers, North Carolina State and Vanderbilt before being hired on Bielema’s staff at Illinois.

There Bielema saw him in a full-time role and with the growth and coaching acumen to take on a bigger role.

“I think Aaron’s voice and his ability to teach and his ability to inspire, and then today when he talked to the team, he didn’t talk about anything other than thanking our players,” Bielema said. “He said, ‘You are the ones who made this possible. You are the ones who gave us this opportunity to be successful this year.' … I think that perspective, that selflessness is very, very valuable.”

Bielema has been successful, in part, because of his relationship-building and development of players. Bielema said he sees that in Henry, who used that to get the most out of Witherspoon and other corners like Taz Nicholson. Nicholson was a first-year starter.

Bielema said he sees Henry having an "it" factor that’ll make him successful as the Illini’s DC.

"I've been around him for a long time," Bielema said. "I've seen him grow. … I'd had Aaron as a young coach as a GA, but he had never been a full time coach in my presence. But I had all these coaches that he had worked with talk about the touch that he has, the voice that he carries."

Bielema gets extension

After the best regular season since 2007, Illinois is keeping its football coach for the long haul.

Bielema signed a contract extension through 2028, according to a release Tuesday. The contract is pending the approval of the university’s board of trustees.

"In his first two years as head coach of the Fighting Illini, Bret Bielema has led a resurgence of Illinois Football that had our team competing for a place in the Big Ten Championship Game and playing in a New Year's Day bowl game," athletic director Josh Whitman said in a release. "He has assembled an exceptional staff, developed the existing players on our roster, and recruited talented student-athletes to join our program. He has worked tirelessly, with an eye for detail and tremendous competitive urgency, to set a new standard of excellence for Fighting Illini Football.”

Bielema will be paid $6 million per season with raises and a $500,000 retention incentive each season. That is a figure that is in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten, currently tied for seventh in announced annual value in the conference with Minnesota coach P.J Fleck’s seven-year, $42 million extension that goes through 2029.

Illinois went 8-4 this season and is 13-11 in Bielema’s first two years in charge. They were 14-31 in the previous four seasons. Illinois got selected for its first New Year’s Day Bowl since the 2008 Rose Bowl when it was selected to the ReliaQuest Bowl. Illinois also made an appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history and was ranked as high as No. 14 in the AP poll.

"First, thank you to Josh Whitman, our administration, Chancellor Jones, and the Board of Trustees for their support and commitment to our football program," Bielema said in a release. "Thanks to our outstanding coaches, staff, and student-athletes, I am proud of the progress we have made in two years and I could not be more excited about where our program is going."

Illinois had the top scoring defense in the country and the second-leading rusher in the country in Chase Brown.

Illinois plays Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. on Jan 2 in Tampa, Florida.

