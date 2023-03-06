Illini offense looking for consistency.
Bret Bielema has seen Aaron Henry grow since he was a teenage recruit. Now he wants Henry to lead his defense after successful season as an assistant.
Illinois softball fell 8-3 to Arizona during its opening game in the Columbia regional of the NCAA Tournament. The Illini play Missouri State in an elimination game Saturday.
Verderian Lowe, Doug Kramer and Kerby Joseph were each drafted this weekend, with the Illini having three draftees for the first time since 2016.
CHAMPAIGN — Malcolm Hill knew an adjustment was coming.
DECATUR — Hardy Nickerson envisions the downs that he can turn his defensive line loose.
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois football program has been running forward since Lovie Smith took over as head coach prior to the 2016 season.
CHAMPAIGN — The frontcourt for the University of Illinois men's basketball team took another hit Thursday.
Charlie Young, a student at the University of Illinois and a self-described baseball geek, was at the right place at the right time when the Illini became one of the increasing number of college teams to delve into analytics.
When the University of Illinois basketball coaches talk about the newcomers due to arrive this summer, there’s a sense they know something others do not.
Brad Underwood said he becomes spellbound watching a basketball team filled with players he doesn’t know, whose names he can’t pronounce and whose eligibility is long gone.
CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois football coach Lovie Smith has landed two more recruiting commitments this week.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — When Illinois released freshman guard Mark Smith from his scholarship last month, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin quickly contacted Smith and his family and reignited a relationship years in the making.
CHAMPAIGN — As University of Illinois coach Brad Underwood watched the recent Final Four, he saw why those teams had reached college basketball’s biggest stage.
CHAMPAIGN — Placing runners on base at a dizzying rate over the initial four innings Tuesday, the Illinois State baseball team nevertheless scored runs at a demoralizing rate.
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois basketball roster expanded by one Sunday when junior college point guard Andres Feliz committed.
CHAMPAIGN — As the University of Illinois head football coach, Lovie Smith is in charge of both the offense and defense.
Next Wednesday looms as an important day in a most interesting period for University of Illinois basketball.
CHAMPAIGN — With just two spring practices to go for the University of Illinois football team, players are finally getting a grasp of Rod Smith’s new offense.
CHAMPAIGN — The push and pull of the ever-changing University of Illinois basketball roster got a major push Tuesday when 4-star small forward Tevian Jones of Culver City, Calif., committed to coach Brad Underwood.
When Simeon Rice was a freshman at the University of Illinois, it took defensive line coach Denny Marcin just three days of practice to know he was watching something special.
CHAMPAIGN — It’s way too early to say how the quarterback competition will play out for Lovie Smith’s University of Illinois football team.
CHAMPAIGN — The revolving door at the front of the University of Illinois basketball complex is spinning both ways this week.
CHAMPAIGN — The makeover of the University of Illinois basketball roster grew in scope Monday when Michael Finke and Te’Jon Lucas announced they plan to transfer.
CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith’s quest to change the University of Illinois’ football fortunes got some high octane traction Friday.
It’s great to have a dream, and basketball players who show up on a college campus have the same one.
CHAMPAIGN — When trying to describe the unique role Nick Allegretti played within the historically young University of Illinois offensive line last season, the term “den mother” was recently used.
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington High School junior Griffin Moore visited other schools, with the likes of Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue on his list of college suitors.
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois is losing its best basketball player.