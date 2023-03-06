 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illini transfer Mark Smith headed to Missouri

    COLUMBIA, Mo. — When Illinois released freshman guard Mark Smith from his scholarship last month, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin quickly contacted Smith and his family and reignited a relationship years in the making.

    CHAMPAIGN — Placing runners on base at a dizzying rate over the initial four innings Tuesday, the Illinois State baseball team nevertheless scored runs at a demoralizing rate.

    CHAMPAIGN — The push and pull of the ever-changing University of Illinois basketball roster got a major push Tuesday when 4-star small forward Tevian Jones of Culver City, Calif., committed to coach Brad Underwood.

    CHAMPAIGN — The makeover of the University of Illinois basketball roster grew in scope Monday when Michael Finke and Te’Jon Lucas announced they plan to transfer.

