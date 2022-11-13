Wisconsin-Stevens Point rallies to upend Illinois Wesleyan for Sikma title

BLOOMINGTON – For most of Sunday’s Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational championship game, Wisconsin-Stevens Point would not be put away.

In the final minutes, the Pointers would not be denied.

Rallying from a 10-point second-half deficit, Stevens Point scored the game’s final six points to stun the 21st-ranked Titans 71-67 at Shirk Center.

“We had a major second half letdown offensively and defensively,” said IWU coach Ron Rose. “When you’re up 10 points, there’s your chance to really lock down defensively.”

For the second straight game, the Titans were hurt by opponent 3-point shooting.

Zach Mootz, who did not make a 3-pointer in Saturday’s win over Webster, was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc to lead all scorers with 23 points and win tournament Most Valuable Player honors.

“We lost all our defensive principles. It kind of became every man for themselves,” Rose said. “I don’t know if it was panic, but we certainly didn’t being the intensity on that side of the ball we needed.”

The 1-1 Titans, who led 38-28 at the half, held a 57-47 advantage before 2-1 Stevens Point pulled into a 65-all tie on a Landon VanCalster 3-pointer with 2:25 to play.

IWU freed up Nick Roper for a go-ahead layup and did the same the next trip down the court but Roper didn’t convert.

A VanCalster fadeaway at the 55-second mark handed the Pointers a 69-67 edge and the Titans committed turnovers on their last two possessions in the final minute.

“Not a great feeling right now, especially that we know how important that is in the regional rankings,” said IWU junior Ryan Sroka. “It’s a lesson learned though. It’s so early in the season, we’ve got to bounce back. But it does sting really bad right now.”

The Pointers finished 11 of 24 from 3-point range to 4 of 12 for the Titans. All-tournament team member Jake Buchanan added 15 points and VanCalster 10 for Stevens Point.

Sophomore Harrison Wilmsen, IWU’s representative on the all-tournament team, joined Lucas Heflen with 12 points to lead the Titans. Roper chipped in 11 and Sroka 10.

IWU held a 36-31 rebounding margin as Sroka grabbed a game-high seven boards. The Titans’ 16 turnovers were five more than Stevens Point.

“I don’t think we used our size advantage like we needed to,” said Rose. “Turnovers always kill you, and they certainly got us today.”

Titans outlast Yeshiva

In Saturday’s 76-71 win over Yeshiva, Sroka extended a one-point edge with four free throws over the final 12 seconds to hold off the Maccabees.

Wilmsen led the Titans with 19 points in 19 minutes off the bench. Sroka added 16 points and Roper 14.

IWU outrebounded Yeshiva 44-23 behind seven boards each from Cody Mitchell, Sroka and Wilmsen.

The hot shooting of Zevi Samet kept the Maccabees in contention. Samet was 15 of 29 from the field and 8 of 19 from 3-point range on his way to 38 points.

Yeshiva clips Webster

Yeshiva prevailed in Sunday’s third-place game 75-58 over Webster.

Samet led the way with 23 points. Wynne Brown Jr. topped the Gorloks with 26.

Brown and Samet rounded out the all-tournament squad.